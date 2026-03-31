Ireland Calls up Kansas City Current Forward Kyra Carusa for April Window

Published on March 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Kyra Carusa, who is on loan from HB Køge Women in Denmark, has been called up by the Ireland Women's National Team for the upcoming FIFA window in April. The Irish will face Poland twice during this international break as part of the FIFA Women's World Cup European Qualifiers.

The team will first travel to Gdańsk, Poland, to play at Gdańsk Stadium on Wednesday, April 15, with kickoff set for 1 a.m. CT (6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, April 14). The two sides will then meet again in Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, April 18, at 9 p.m. CT.

Carusa, who has earned over 30 caps while scoring 10 international goals, has represented Ireland on the global stage since her debut in February 2020 at the UEFA Women's Euro Qualifiers. She was chosen to represent Ireland at the 2023 FIFA World Cup and played in all three group stage matches. In June 2025, Carusa was named the Football Association of Ireland Senior Women's International Player of the Year.

The KC Current and HB Køge Women announced in early March that Carusa had been placed on loan to Kansas City. Carusa initially joined the Current ahead of the 2026 preseason, presented by CPKC, as a non-rostered training player. She made her club debut on March 25 vs. Seattle Reign FC.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 31, 2026

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