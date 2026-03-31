Washington Spirit Defender Esme Morgan Called up to England Women's National Team

Published on March 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Esme Morgan has been called up to the England Women's National Team for the side's upcoming qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, England Football announced today. Morgan and the Lionesses will host Spain and travel to take on Iceland in the third and fourth of six qualifying matches in mid-April.

Originally from Sheffield, England, Morgan has appeared in 21 international matches for the England senior team, making her debut for the squad in November 2022. The standout defender has been a mainstay of the Lionesses recently, helping the side capture its second consecutive Women's Euro title last summer.

England's April Schedule:

vs Spain | Tuesday, April 14 at 3 p.m. EDT (Wembley Stadium, London)

vs Iceland | Saturday, April 18 at Time TBD (Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavík, Iceland)

Morgan has appeared in 44 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side in the summer of 2024, seeing over 3,600 minutes of action and providing two goals and two assists from the back line. The defender has played every minute of the 2026 season so far as one of the team's starting center backs alongside Tara Rudd.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Friday, April 24 when the side hosts the defending Shield winner Kansas City Current. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EDT, the match will see the top two teams from last season face off. Tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 31, 2026

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