Washington Spirit Returns Home for Final Match Before June Break

Published on May 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release









Washington Spirit vs. Reign FC

(Washington Spirit) Washington Spirit vs. Reign FC(Washington Spirit)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will close out its spring schedule on Saturday night when it hosts Seattle Reign FC in the second and final meeting of the regular season between the sides. Audi Field will once again be packed this weekend as the Spirit announced its earliest sellout in club history and third of the season ten days ago. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EDT, the match will air on ION for Spirit fans unable to attend. Following this weekend, the NWSL will break from regular season play until Friday, July 3 when Washington hosts Houston on July 4 weekend in the nation's capital.

On the Pitch

Washington is currently on a four-match win streak against Seattle, its best in the side's 34-match competitive series with Reign FC. Since losing the 2024 season opener to Seattle, the Spirit has won two home and two away matches in the series, outscoring the Reign 8-3. With Washington's 1-0 win at Lumen Field three weeks ago, it took the competitive lead in the regular season series with Seattle for the first time since the NWSL's inaugural season, going up 12-11-7 not including a 2021 forfeit loss.

Saturday night's match will be the second meeting between the Spirit and Reign FC in just 20 days as well as the final regular season meeting of the year between the sides. When the teams faced off on May 10, newcomer Claudia Martínez netted her third goal of the season late in the second half to deliver the Spirit a club record-tying fifth straight win. Washington is unbeaten against Seattle at Audi Field through six total matches, winning four and drawing two against the Pacific Northwest-based side. One of the draws, however, ended with the Spirit advancing after a penalty shootout in a 2022 Challenge Cup semifinal match.

The Spirit enters this weekend's matchup off a tough 16-day away stretch, playing two regular season matches on the west coast before traveling directly to Pachuca, Mexico for the Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinals and final at roughly 8,000 feet in elevation. Despite the loss to Mexico's Club América in the continental final, Washington can return to its winning ways and solidify a top-four position on the table going into the league's June break with three points on Saturday.

So far in the month of May, five Spirit players have contributed to at least three goals, the first time in club history and sixth time in league history as many players have done so in a single calendar month. Midfielder Leicy Santos leads the way with four goal contributions while forwards Sofia Cantore, Rosemonde Kouassi, Claudia Martínez and Trinity Rodman have all tallied three goal contributions.

Seattle comes into Saturday's match having remained on the east coast after an away contest against Boston last week. Reign FC snapped a five-match scoring drought with a 2-1 win against Legacy FC. Maddie Dahlien scored the match-winner, her fifth career NWSL goal and fifth winner, making her the first player in league history to have each of her first five scores be a game's decider. Seattle has only scored in four of its ten matches so far this season but has won all four of those contests, having allowed the fourth-fewest goals against in the NWSL this year.

Following this weekend's action, several players will depart for international duty prior to the NWSL-wide week off in mid-June. For the Spirit, eleven players have been called up to their respective senior national teams so far for the upcoming window, representing Canada, Colombia, England, Italy, Ivory Coast, Mexico, Scotland and the United States.

Around the Stadium

As they walk through the gates this weekend, fans will immediately be able to enjoy music from youth DJ Princess Christiona at the Spirit Stage to kick off Youth Night. Also posted up at Gate A will be the Spirit Crew Entertainment Team to welcome fans to rowdy Audi Field and help to up the energy for the first Saturday match of the year. Assembled this offseason, the Spirit Crew is the first ever co-ed NWSL entertainment team.

Spiritville will continue to feature activations that fans will be sure to love on Saturday night. In addition to the return of soccer bowling and fan-favorites like the temporary airbrush tattoo station, face-painting station, poster-making station and yard games, Spiritville will feature even more photo areas for fans to immortalize their visits to Audi Field including the all-new metro set.

The concourse will also feature several new concessions options that debuted at the season opener earlier this year. Around the southeast corner of the stadium will be food truck row with four unique food truck options to provide even more variety on matchday. In addition to a new pizza stand at the stadium, the north concourse will be home to a new vegan vending machine for inclusive options.

The national anthem will be performed by Gigi Hamilton tomorrow night, with the DC Fire color guard presenting the flags alongside her before the match kicks off. At halftime, the Spirit Crew will perform on the pitch joined by local DMV after-school dance organization 8 Count Academy to keep Audi rowdy heading into the second half.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 29, 2026

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