What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host Bay FC

Published on May 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride vs Bay FC

When: Friday, May 28th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: NWSL+, Victory+

As the Pride host Bay in the last match of May, here are five things to watch for:

Looking at the Bay

Orlando enters the matchup with a strong historical edge over Bay FC, having taken three straight 1-0 victories before last September's 1-1 draw at Inter&Co Stadium. Bay FC remains the only opponent the Pride have not scored multiple goals against across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Even so, Orlando's track record in California continues to stand out, with the Pride winning nine of their 11 regular-season matches in the state all-time (9W-1L-1D), including two victories at PayPal Park over Bay.

Almost Friday

Friday's contest marks Orlando's 28th regular season match played on a Friday since the start of 2024, which is six more than any other NWSL side in that span. The Pride has excelled under the Friday lights, earning 1.9 points per match and a 55.6 percent win rate, holding a 15-6-6 record, the third-best in the league and the strongest among clubs with at least 15 Friday.

Creating in the Midfield

Midfielder Ally Lemos delivered a standout performance on Sunday against the Wave, becoming the first Pride player to record at least five chances created and four tackles won in a single regular season match. Lemos has already produced a career-best 19 chances created through 11 matches this season, surpassing the pace of her combined 23 chances across 39 league appearances in 2024 and 2025.

All Payne, All Gain

Defender Nicole Payne made her first start for the Pride and marked the occasion with her first professional goal, her first tally since her final collegiate season at USC in 2022. Payne's breakthrough contributed to Orlando's fifth goal scored in the final 15 minutes of the first half this season, a total that is tied for the most in the NWSL.

Century Mark

Haley McCutcheon reached a major milestone on Sunday, appearing in her 100th match across all competitions for the Pride and becoming just the fourth player in Club history to do so. Additionally, Kerry Abello made her 92nd regular season appearance, surpassing Kylie Nadaner for the second-most regular-season matches played in Pride history.

Milestone Tracker

Anna Moorhouse is three appearances away from 100 appearances across all competitions for the Pride and in the NWSL.

Julie Doyle is four appearances away from 100 appearances across all competitions for the Pride and in the NWSL.

Hailie Mace is five appearances away from 150 appearances across all competitions in the NWSL.

Marta's next goal will be her 50th for the Pride across all competitions.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 29, 2026

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