Five Gotham FC Players Earn International Call-Ups for June FIFA Window

Published on May 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. (May 29, 2026) - Gotham FC will have five additional players representing their countries during the upcoming FIFA international window, with the group set to compete in UEFA qualifying matches for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), defender Jess Carter (England), midfielder Talia Sommer (Israel) and forwards Esther González (Spain) and Guro Reiten (Norway) have each earned senior national team call-ups.

González and Spain enter the window second in League A Group 3 with a 3-1-0 record and will host Carter and unbeaten England on Friday, June 5, at 3 p.m. ET in a matchup featuring Gotham FC teammates on opposite sides. Spain will then travel to face Iceland on Tuesday, June 9, at 3 p.m. ET.

England sits atop League A Group 3 with a perfect 4-0-0 record entering the June fixtures. Following the meeting with Spain, Carter and England will return home to host Ukraine on Tuesday, June 9, at 3 p.m. ET.

Reiten and Norway currently sit second in League A Group 4 with a 3-1-0 record, one point behind Berger and Germany. Norway will travel to face Germany on Friday, June 5, at 2:35 p.m. ET before returning home to host Austria on Tuesday, June 9, at 12 p.m. ET.

Germany enters the window atop League A Group 4 with a 3-0-1 record and remains unbeaten in qualifying play. Berger and Germany will host Norway on Friday, June 5, at 2:35 p.m. ET before traveling to face Slovenia on Tuesday, June 9, at 12 p.m. ET.

Sommer and Israel currently sit third in League B Group 4 with a 2-2-0 record, trailing behind Scotland and Belgium. Israel will travel to face Scotland on Friday, June 5, at 12 p.m. ET before hosting Scotland in the reverse fixture on Tuesday, June 9, at 1 p.m. ET.







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