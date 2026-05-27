5 Gotham FC Players Named to USWNT Roster for Matches in Brazil

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Five Gotham FC players have been named to the 26-player U.S. Women's National Team roster for a pair of June matches against Brazil.

Defenders Tierna Davidson, Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett and midfielders Rose Lavelle and Jaedyn Shaw will represent the United States in matches on June 6 and June 9 in São Paulo and Fortaleza, Brazil.

Gotham FC's five selections are the most of any NWSL club on the roster.

Lavelle (120 caps, 29 goals) and Sonnett (116 caps, 2 goals) rank among the most experienced players on the roster. Lavelle, the 2025 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, has scored two goals for the United States in 2026 and remains a central figure in Gotham FC's midfield following her NWSL Championship MVP campaign last season. Sonnett anchors a Gotham FC defense that has conceded the fewest goals in the NWSL this season, allowing just five goals through 10 matches.

Davidson (69 caps, 3 goals) continues her return to international competition after missing much of 2025 with an ACL injury. The Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion returned to action earlier this season and has resumed her role as one of the USWNT's most experienced defenders.

Shaw (36 caps, 10 goals) is enjoying a standout start to her first full season with Gotham FC. Her four goals in 2026 NWSL play lead Gotham FC and are tied for fourth-most in the league, while her five goal contributions are also a team high this season. Shaw reached double-digit international goals for the United States earlier this year and remains one of the top young attacking players in the national team pool.

Reale (nine caps) has built on a standout start to her professional and international career. The reigning NWSL Rookie of the Year and U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year has appeared in nine regular-season matches in 2026, including five starts, after appearing in every league match during her rookie campaign in 2025.

The United States opens the two-match series against Brazil on June 6 at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo (5:30 p.m. ET; TBS, Max, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock). The teams will meet again June 9 at Arena Castelão in Fortaleza (8:30 p.m. ET; TNT, Max and Peacock).







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