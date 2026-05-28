Cook, Dudley Named to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Roster for Brazil Camp

Published on May 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC midfielder Sofia Cook and forward Jordynn Dudley have been named to the U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team roster for two matches in Brazil during the upcoming FIFA international window.

The U-23's will train in São Paulo from June 1-9 and face Brazilian professional side SC Corinthians Paulista twice during the camp. The teams will meet June 5 at DR Joaquim Grava Stadium before a second match June 9 at Estadio Marcelo Portugal Gouveia.

Cook and Dudley join five previously announced Gotham FC players selected to the senior U.S. Women's National Team roster for upcoming matches against Brazil, bringing the club's total number of players representing the United States this window to seven.

Dudley earns another U.S. Youth National Team call-up following a standout start to her rookie professional season with Gotham FC. The NWSL Rookie of the Month for April has appeared in all 10 regular season matches for Gotham this season and has three goal contributions to her name, with one goal and two assists.

Cook continues her involvement with the U.S. Youth National Team program after featuring in each of the U-23 team's first two camps of 2026. The Long Beach, California, native has appeared in all but one of Gotham's regular season matches in 2026 and started both of Gotham's matches in Pachuca during the recent Concacaf W Champions Cup finals stage.

The U.S. U-23 roster features 20 professional players, including 19 from the NWSL, and six players with senior national team experience. The camp runs concurrently with the senior team's trip to Brazil for a pair of matches against the Brazilian Women's National Team.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 28, 2026

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