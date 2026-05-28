Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz Selected to U.S. U-23 National Team for June Friendlies

Published on May 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced today that Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz has been selected to the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team for training and matches in Brazil during the June international window. Silkowitz and the U-23 squad will accompany the senior national team on its June trip to Brazil and will take on Brasileirão Feminino side Corinthans in a set of two matches in São Paulo June 5 and June 9.

The call up marks Silkowitz's third to a national team program this year and second to the U-23 squad. She represented the United States' senior squad in January, being selected to the matchday roster for friendly action vs. Paraguay in Santa Barbara Jan. 27. She helped the U-23 side advance in April's WU23 Friendly Competition in Spain, saving two penalties as it bested the Netherlands and France as one of four overage players on its roster.

Silkowitz has featured in every match for Bay FC in 2026, leading the NWSL in saves (40) through nine weeks of play. She has been nominated for NWSL Save of the Week on four occasions this season, second among all goalkeepers league-wide, and won the Week Six fan vote for a penalty save in her club's 1-0 win at San Diego Wave FC May 3.

Silkowitz is one of five overage players on the camp roster, joining Denver Summit FC's Eva Gaetino, Utah Royals defender Kate Del Fava, Brighton & Hove Albion forward Madison Haley and the Seattle Reign's Mia Fishel. She is one of six players on the roster with senior national team experience and one of two goalkeepers, joined by Seattle Reign's Neeku Purcell.

Bay FC plays its final match ahead of the June international break this Friday as the club visits the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+, Bay FC's official streaming partner. The club plays its next home match at PayPal Park July 18 against the North Carolina Courage, tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.

U.S. U-23 WNT Roster by Position - (Club/College; Hometown) - International Training Camp and Matches - São Paulo, Brazil

Goalkeepers (2): Neeku Purcell (Seattle Reign FC; Seattle, Wash.), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; Fairfax, Va.)

Defenders (7): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; El Cajon, Calif.), Carolyn Calzada (Portland Thorns FC; Sugar Hill, Ga.), Kate Del Fava (Utah Royals; Kenosha, Wis.), Eva Gaetino (Denver Summit FC; Dexter, Mich.), Leah Klenke (Houston Dash; Houston, Texas), Ayo Oke (Denver Summit FC; Lawrenceville, Ga.), Evelyn Shores (Angel City FC; Atlanta, Ga.)

Midfielders (5): Sofia Cook (Gotham FC; Huntington Beach, Calif.), Ally Lemos (Orlando Pride; Glendora, Calif.), Yuna McCormack (Denver Summit FC; Mill Valley, Calif.), Taylor Suarez (Angel City FC; Charlotte, N.C.), Pietra Tordin (Portland Thorns FC; Miami, Fla.)

Forwards (6): Trinity Byars (San Diego Wave FC; Richardson, Texas), Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; Edina, Minn.), Jordynn Dudley (Gotham FC; Milton, Ga.), Mia Fishel (Seattle Reign FC; San Diego, Calif.), Madison Haley (Brighton & Hove Albion, ENG; Dallas, Texas), Kat Rader (Houston Dash; Stuart, Fla.)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 28, 2026

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