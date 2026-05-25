Bay FC Fights Hard Despite Pair of Sendoffs, Falls 1-0 to Chicago Stars FC

Published on May 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC fell in a tough result Sunday, a 1-0 final score favoring Chicago Stars FC at PayPal Park. A gritty effort shined as a highlight despite a challenging afternoon dictated by a pair of red cards. The home side seemingly got on the board first, but a controversial VAR decision disallowed the score, leaving Chicago's 70th minute goal as the only one on the day. Despite being down a player for 50 minutes, then two players for the final 28 minutes, Bay FC showed a lot of heart in leading in shots, passing accuracy and possession for much of the game.

"Obviously, it's a difficult circumstance when you end the game with nine players, and I thought the heart that the players [played with] showed their toughness," said head coach Emma Coates. "We kept creating chances, we hit the cross bar, I thought we might have been able to pinch one towards the end of the game. I thought they had hearts of lions out there today."

Bay FC moved forward quickly in the opening minutes to take advantage of space up top and test Chicago goalkeeper Kate Atkinson, who entered the starting XI in place of regular No. 1 Alyssa Naeher due to injury. The visitors took advantage of Bay FC's high press and nearly scored on the counter in the opening moments, with Chicago forward Ryan Gareis rattling the woodwork after getting out on the run.

Bay FC went down to ten players in the 12th minute when defender Aldana Cometti was shown red for a tackle just outside the penalty box. After Chicago striker Jordyn Huitema got in behind, a lunging tackle by Cometti cut down the Canadian for a foul. Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz kept the match scoreless with a diving save on the ensuing free kick, denying midfielder Brianna Pinto's attempt from the restart.

The potential opening score was taken off the board by video review just before the halftime break. Midfielder Taylor Huff combined with forward Cristiana Girelli at the top of the attacking third and got out into space in front of goal, putting the ball in the back of the net with a clinical finish. After a pause for review, the referee went to the monitor and called the goal back, citing Girelli as being offside in the buildup to the scoring play.

Chicago's numbers advantage didn't deter Bay FC, who continued to push forward and generate chances as the match went on. A cross into traffic near the hour mark provided an opportunity for midfielder Claire Hutton inside the box, but her shot was blocked by the opposing backline. Girelli got out on the break on the following turn but was tackled by a defender before she was able to get off a shot, denying the opportunity.

Bay FC went down to nine players on another send-off shortly after Girelli's chance. Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz was shown red for handling the ball outside the penalty area on an attempt to cycle out of pressure, bringing goalkeeper Emmie Allen onto the pitch via substitution for Girelli. Allen performed admirably in her season debut, tallying three saves across 25 minutes.

Chicago scored her side's lone goal with 20 minutes remaining. Forward Mallory Swanson, on as a halftime substitute, cut inside after receiving a pass on the right flank and let loose a low shot inside the near post and over the line, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead.

The deficit didn't keep Bay FC from putting numbers forward and chasing a point, as the club nearly equalized in the waning moments. Forward Racheal Kundananji nearly leveled the game after corralling a cross in stoppage time, but her shot from distance barely missed the target high. Hannah Bebar hit the post on the game's final opportunity as Bay FC put Chicago on its heels hunting for a goal to flip the result on its head.

Bay FC will visit the Orlando Pride next Friday in its final match ahead of the June international break. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+. Bay FC will next play at home July 18, welcoming the North Carolina Courage to PayPal Park for a 1 p.m. PT kickoff in a match presented by club partner Trader Joe's.

Bay FC v Chicago Stars FC

May 24, 2026

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif

Kickoff: 2:08 p.m.

Weather: 72 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 12,015

Discipline

BAY - Cometti (ejection) 12'

BAY - Hutton (caution) 32'

CHI - Gomes (caution) 45'

BAY - Silkowitz (ejection) 63'

CHI - Hayashi (caution) 88'

BAY - Moreau (caution) 90'

Scoring Summary

CHI - Swanson (Lopez) 71'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 0 0

Chicago Stars FC 0 1 1

Starting Lineups

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Moreau, Anderson (Hubly 75'), Cometti, Collins (C), Bebar, Hutton, Huff (Bailey 75'), Lema (Kundananji 45'), Girelli (Allen 65'), Conti (Barry 85')

Unused Substitutes: Gamero, Boade, Shepherd, Courtnall

Chicago Stars FC: Atkinson, Farmer, Hendrich (C), Staab, Gomes (Bike 80'), Lopez, Pinto (Hayashi 80'), Grosso, Gareis, Huitema, Joseph (Swanson 45', Chacon 90+2')

Unused Substitutes: Mackiewicz, Evans, Johnson, Nesbeth







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