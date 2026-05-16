Bay FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Three with 1-1 Draw vs. Boston Legacy FC

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC extended its unbeaten streak to three matches Friday at PayPal Park, playing to a 1-1 draw with Boston Legacy FC. After a scoreless first half, midfielder Dorian Bailey would break the deadlock in the 51st minute with her second goal of the season, putting a left-footed shot over the line. Boston would equalize with a controversial penalty in the 64th minute after a VAR review awarded a chance from the spot. Bay FC would put the visitors backs to goal throughout the second half but wouldn't find a winner before the final whistle.

"Obviously frustrated we didn't get three points tonight, especially when they went down to 10 players," said head coach Emma Coates. "We never won, but we found a way not to lose, and sometimes getting a point on the board of this league is really important."

Action was wide open to start the match as each club looked to be aggressive early on. Bay FC nearly found the net three minutes after the opening whistle. Midfielder Caroline Conti got in behind Boston's backline and served a cross to forward Karlie Lema in front of goal, but the Cal product wasn't able to steer her effort on frame. Forward Racheal Kundananji tried her luck on the following turn after running onto a through ball from the right, but saw her chance stopped by the keeper.

Opportunities continued to materialize for both squads as Boston countered shortly after with a chance of their own. A ball played into tight space by the Legacy was deflected away from goal by Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz before the flag came up for offside. Bay FC would get out in transition from the free kick to put Boston on the run, but the opposing backline won the footrace to the ball.

The visitors came inches from the opening goal with five minutes remaining in the first half, building up the right flank after a free kick deep in their own half. Service into the penalty box was met by forward Amanda Gutierres, whose one touch finish would hit the woodwork and go high of the target.

Boston went down to ten players just before the halftime break. Looking to turn towards goal in the midfield, Bostondefender Bianca St-Georges left her feet to recover a heavy touch but struck Bay FC midfielder Claire Hutton with a high boot. The Canadian was shown red and sent off for a reckless challenge, giving Bay FC a numbers advantage heading into the second half.

Bay FC took the lead five minutes into the second half. Claire Hutton played the ball into Bailey in traffic as Bay FC looked to put Boston on its heels. A quick give-and-go with Karlie Lema put Bailey out front to slot the ball over the line with a left-footed finish, her second of the season and first since March 28 at North Carolina.

Boston equalized after the hour mark from a penalty. A VAR review awarded a kick from the mark to the visitors to the disapproval of the fans in the stands after Boston's Aïssata Traoré collided with Silkowitz in the box. Gutierres converted from the spot, ending Bay FC's all-time best shutout streak at 289 minutes.

Much of the action would come in Boston's half in the final 20 minutes. Second half changes brought additional attacking threats off the bench for Bay FC, putting the visitors backs to goal. Forward Cristiana Girelli and midfielders Taylor Huff and Tess Boade would help Bay FC put pressure high on the pitch and earn chances near the 75-minute mark, but none would find their way through to goal. Defender Joelle Anderson came inches from a potential winner as time ticked towards 90 minutes, sending a clearance back towards goal on the floor but missing just inches wide of the post.

Bay FC has a quick turnaround to its next match as the club visits Portland Thorns FC Wednesday, May 20 for a midweek matchup from Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+. The club is back at PayPal Park May 24 as Chicago Stars FC visits the Bay Area for a Sunday matinee.

Bay FC v Boston Legacy FC

May 15, 2026

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 7:08 p.m.

Weather: 69 degrees sunny

Discipline

BOS - St-Georges (ejection) 42'

BAY - Silkowitz (caution) 64'

BOS - Karich (caution) 76'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Bailey 51'

BOS - Gutierres (penalty) 64'

Goals

1 2 F

Bay FC

0 1 1

Boston Legacy FC

0 1 1

Starting Lineups

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Denton (Moreau 82'), Anderson, Cometti, Collins (C), Bebar (Shepherd 90+5'), Hutton, Bailey (Huff 65'), Kundananji, Lema (Girelli 65'), Conti (Boade 82')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Gamero, Hubly, Courtnall

Boston Legacy FC: Murphy, St-Georges, Araujo, Elgin, Karich, Cano (Olivieri 76'), Hasbo (Gambone 65'), Ricketts (Traore 45'), Smith (Hernandez 65'), Prince (C), Gutierres (Carabali 66')

Unused Substitutes: Ivory, Ansbrow, Stevens, Allen







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 15, 2026

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