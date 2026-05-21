Bay FC's Unbeaten Streak Comes to a Close with 2-0 Defeat at Portland Thorns FC

Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Bay FC's unbeaten streak ended at three matches Wednesday night as the club fell 2-0 at Portland Thorns FC. Bay FC put pressure on its hosts throughout the second half, but a goal on either side of the break saw the scoreline favor the Thorns as the final whistle sounded. The club returns home Sunday to close its busy stretch of three matches in ten days as the Chicago Stars visit the Bay Area.

"Obviously disappointed with the result today," said head coach Emma Coates. "Thought we started the game really bright in the first five minutes. We tweaked a couple things in the second half, and I'm really proud of the way that we finished the game. I thought we had a couple of really big chances, it felt like we were going to score, and as I say, the second goal sort of took the wind out of our sails a little bit, but you know, quick turnaround now, and got to decompress from this game, and straight into the Chicago game at the weekend."

The hosts opened the match with a spell of high press on Bay FC. Portland was nearly rewarded for its efforts ten minutes in, when a dangerous cross was served into traffic but cleared away by Bay FC's backline. Portland again came close to scoring moments later, but a quick-developing chance by forward Sophia Wilson at the top of the penalty box was denied by a stellar save from goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz, who sent the shot away with an outstretched right leg.

Portland netted the opening goal in the 30th minute on a recycled set play. After a corner kick was cleared, defender M.A. Vignola struck a half-volley from distance into the back of the net to give the Thorns a first-half advantage. Bay FC nearly leveled the match coming off the ensuing kickoff, but a header by forward Racheal Kundananji from a corner kick went off the woodwork and high of goal.

A transition chance almost resulted in a second goal for Portland in the 43rd minute. A long ball played forward put Wilson out on the run, before a strong defensive play by Bay FC defender Joelle Anderson momentarily dispelled the threat. Forward Marie Muller sent the rebound at goal on the volley from distance, only denied by the crossbar.

Changes at the break brought forward Karlie Lema and midfielder Caroline Conti onto the pitch and helped Bay FC dominate possession after the break. Conti caused commotion in the penalty area with a well-placed service into the box in the 52nd minute, with midfielder Claire Hutton jumping on the rebound and sending a shot high of frame. Lema tested Portland goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold's hands not long after at the hour mark after building up the right flank, but the Australian stopped the chance.

Lema again helped Bay FC threaten for an equalizer as time ticked down. Service into the box at the 75-minute mark trickled through to defender Anouk Denton on the back post after a quick combination with midfielder Taylor Huff, but a header missed the target. Portland doubled its advantage in transition coming off the restart, with Wilson finding Muller in the box for the finish.

Bay FC closes out its busy stretch of three matches in ten days Sunday afternoon at PayPal Park as Chicago Stars FC visits the Bay Area. The club will celebrate Pride alongside the match, recognizing and celebrating the Bay Area's LGBTQ+ community. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets and the match will broadcast live on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Portland Thorns FC v Bay FC

May 20, 2026

Providence Park, Portland, Ore.

Kickoff: 7:08 p.m.

Weather: 67 degrees, sunny

Discipline

BAY - Cometti (caution) 65'

POR - McKenzie (caution) 90'

Scoring Summary

POR - Vignola 30'

POR - Muller (Wilson) 77'

Goals 1 2 F

Portland Thorns FC 1 1 2

Bay FC 0 0 0

Starting Lineups

Portland Thorns FC: Arnold, Vignola, Hiatt (C), Obaze, Reyes, Bogere (Immethun 86'), Fleming, Alidou (McKenzie 66'), Tordin (Harvey 86'), Muller (Lyles 86'), Wilson

Unused Substitutes: Calzada, Castellanos, Padelski, Perry, Messner

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Denton (Moreau 86'), Anderson, Courtnall (Cometti 60'), Collins (C), Bebar, Hutton, Kundananji (Hubly 71'), Bailey (Conti 45'), Huff, Girelli (Lema 45')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Gamero, Boade, Shepherd







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2026

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