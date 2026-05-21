Angel City Football Club Defeats Kansas City Current in Thrilling Midweek Matchup

Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release









Angel City Football Club goalkeeper Angelina Anderson smothers a shot

(Angel City FC) Angel City Football Club goalkeeper Angelina Anderson smothers a shot(Angel City FC)

LOS ANGELES - Propelled by a goal and an assist from defender Gisele Thompson and a saved penalty by goalkeeper Angelina Anderson, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) defeated the Kansas City Current, 2-1, Wednesday evening at BMO Stadium.

Midfielder Kennedy Fuller came on as a substitute in the 69th minute and scored the game-winning goal just moments later, giving ACFC its first win since the club started the season 3-0-0.

"That's what we talk about every day - the players that start the game need to do their job, and then you have quality coming into the game [to] finish the games off," said Head Coach Alex Straus, adding, "And today Kennedy was a finisher, and she came on and won us the game."

Fuller launched a rocket to give Angel City the 2-1 lead in the 72nd minute, trapping a header from Thompson and volleying the ball past Current goalkeeper Lorena and into the left side of the net.

The midfielder almost added to ACFC's lead in the 80th minute, bouncing a curling shot off the top left corner of the Kansas City goal.

"That's why we put her on, because we know that Kennedy has the quality and creativity to finish the games off," Straus said, adding, "And she almost got an even better one in the top corner after."

Anderson kept Angel City in the match during a torrid stretch from Kansas City to open the second half.

The Current was awarded a penalty when midfielder Ally Sentnor went down in the box in the 55th minute. On the ensuing penalty kick, Kansas City midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta fired a low shot to Anderson's left. But the ACFC goalkeeper confidently dove and smothered the ball, preserving the 1-1 tie in the 57th minute.

Anderson also made a crucial save in the 54th minute, kicking out her left foot to stop midfielder Croix Bethune from very close range.

"For [Anderson] to save that [penalty kick] in such a big moment is so important," Fuller said. "We've been on a losing streak, and so for her to just put her head down and make the save for the team, it pushed us. We had to score."

Angel City controlled play for much of the first half and scored the opening goal, but the Current equalized just before halftime.

Thompson put ACFC ahead 1-0 in the ninth minute. She picked up a Kansas City giveaway and dribbled into the right side of the penalty box, and after being tackled initially by Current defender Kayla Sharples, recovered to power a low shot past an outstretched Lorena.

"The first goal is perfect," Straus said. "We were patient in our build... That's what we expect from [Thompson]."

Midfielder Ally Sentnor chipped a shot from the left side of the box that deflected off the Angel City defense and into the net, tying the match at 1-1 in the 45th minute.

Forward Casey Phair made her first NWSL start, playing 83 minutes and applying constant pressure on Lorena.

ACFC will play in its third match in seven days when it travels to Houston to face the Dash at Shell Energy Stadium at 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday. The match will be televised on ION.

Starting XI

Angelina Anderson, Emily Sams, Sarah Gorden (C), Gisele Thompson, Evelyn Shores, Nealy Martin, Ary Borges, Maiara Niehues, Carina Leagreyre, Jun Endo, Casey Phair

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2026

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