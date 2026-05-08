ACFC Forward Claire Emslie Returns after Maternity Leave

Published on May 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) forward Claire Emslie will return to the active roster this Saturday following maternity leave after welcoming her son, Jamie, in December 2025. Her Mother's Day weekend return marks a significant moment in her journey as both a first-time mom and professional athlete.

A member of Angel City since the club's inaugural season in 2022, Emslie's upcoming return represents more than just a player stepping back onto the field. It reflects the balance of motherhood and competing at the highest level of professional soccer. Throughout her pregnancy, Emslie remained committed to training and maintaining her fitness, continuing workouts up until the birth of her son.

"I am so excited to get back out on the pitch and play in front of the fans again," said Emslie. "The time away has made me appreciate being on pitch now. It is so fun. I get to kick a ball around a pitch, enjoy being with my teammates, and play for something more. I love being a mom, and I am also proud of being a footballer. I hope my journey has shown that with the right support and determination, you can do both."

"Over the past year, Claire has truly exemplified what is possible for women in sport, balancing motherhood and elite performance with remarkable consistency, professionalism, humility, and determination," said Hollie Walusz, ACFC Medical Director. "Her commitment throughout every phase of the return-to-play process has been exceptional, and the continued elevation in her performance metrics speaks volumes about the work she has put in day after day. Claire has approached this journey with an unwavering standard for excellence and has been a tremendous example of what it means to be both an ultimate professional and a mom. It has been incredibly rewarding to watch her journey back, and we are all excited to see her return to the pitch and bring the intensity, tenacity, and competitive spirit that make Claire who she is."

Since joining ACFC, Emslie has made 74 NWSL match appearances across all competitions, recording 13 goals and eight assists in 5,327 minutes played. During her Angel City debut on July 9, 2022, Emslie scored the game-winning goal against San Diego Wave FC. She later added another memorable finish on August 28, 2022, scoring Angel City's third goal in a 3-1 victory over Gotham FC. Emslie holds the record for the most goals in Angel City history, with 16 across all competitions.

As Angel City continues its fifth season in the NWSL, Emslie's return stands as a powerful example of motherhood and professional athletics existing side by side, while continuing to inspire both on and off the pitch.







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