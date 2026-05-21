Portland Thorns Back on Top with 2-0 Win vs Bay FC

Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - On a night of many firsts, the Portland Thorns continued their impressive start to the season with a dominant 2-0-win vs Bay FC on Wednesday night at Providence Park, reclaiming the top spot in the NWSL standings.

With the victory, Portland are now unbeaten in their last eight regular season matches at home dating back to September 2025 and set a new regular-season minutes shutout streak record (594), beating the longstanding record previously held by 2013's Western New York Flash (567).

For most of the first 45 minutes, the Thorns kept the ball in Bay's half of the field as they kept testing the keeper in search of the first goal. The deadlock would break in favor of Portland off a corner in the 30th minute when the ball fell at the top of the box and bounced toward defender M.A. Vignola who volleyed the ball from 30 yards out into the top left corner to send Providence Park into a frenzy.

Thorns defender Marie Müller had an opportunity to double it for the Thorns before the halftime break but her shot bounced off the crossbar to keep the scoreline 1-0 in favor of Portland.

Portland continued to dominate in the second half and secured the three points when forward Sophia Wilson laid a ball off to defender Mallie McKenzie in the 77th minute, who slotted the ball into the net to register her first professional goal.

UP NEXT: The Portland Thorns hit the road to face Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium on Sunday, May 24. Kickoff on CBS and KNKR-2 is scheduled for 10 am PT.

TEAM NOTES

M.A. Vignola (D) scored her first Thorns goal and game-winner since arriving in Portland last September. It is her sixth career NWSL goal.

Mallie McKenzie (D) scored her first career NWSL goal tonight.

Sophia Wilson (F) tallied her first assist of the year to set up McKenzie's goal.

Jennie Immethun (D) made her professional debut, subbing on in the 86th minute.

The Portland Thorns have now gone (594) minutes without conceding a goal at home in regular season play dating back to October 4, 2025 (2-1 W vs BAY). The Thorns broke the record of 567 minutes previously held by 2013's Western New York Flash.

Portland is the joint leader in clean sheets so far this season with seven. Their seven clean sheets in 11 games are the most of any team in the NWSL this season.

Since September 2025, Portland have not lost in nine consecutive home matches across all competitions, eight straight when just counting matches played in regular season.

Portland is 6W-1L-1D when scoring first this season, 3W-0L-0D when leading at halftime.

Portland Thorns have scored in 10 of their 11 games, more often than any other team in the NWSL this season.

GOAL BREAKDOWN

First Half

POR - M.A. Vignola 30'

Second Half

POR - Mallie McKenzie (Sophia Wilson) 77'

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-2-3-1): Mackenzie Arnold, M.A. Vignola, Sam Hiatt, Isabella Obaze, Reyna Reyes, Cassandra Bogere (Jennie Immethun 86'), Jessie Fleming, Mimi Alidou (Mallie McKenzie 66'), Pietra Tordin (Shae Harvey 86'), Marie Müller (Renee Lyles 86'), Sophia Wilson

Subs not used: Morgan Messner, Carolyn Calzada, Deyna Castellanos, Maddie Padelski, Jayden Perry

Bay FC (4-3-3): Jordan Silkowitz, Anouk Denton (Maddie Moreau 86'), Joelle Anderson, Brooklyn Courtnall (Aldana Cometti 60'), Sydney Collins, Hannah Bebar, Claire Hutton, Racheal Kundananji (Kelli Hubly 72'), Dorian Bailey (Caroline Conti 45'), Taylor Huff, Cristiana Girelli (Karlie Lema 45')

Subs not used: Emmie Allen, Onyeka Gamero, Tess Boade, Jamie Shepherd

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: McKenzie (Yellow) 90'

BAY: Cometti (Yellow) 65'

MATCH STATS

POR | BAY

Goals: 2|0

Assists: 1|0

Possession: 48|52

Shots: 22|13

Shots on Target: 7|2

Saves: 2|5

Tackles: 13|15

Tackles Won: 12|9

Interceptions: 6|10

Fouls: 7|10

Offsides: 0|1

Corner Kicks: 6|8

ATTENDANCE: 15, 683

Referee: JC Griggs

Assistant Referee 1: Bennett Savage

Assistant Referee 2: Clarence Clark

4th Official: Patricia McCracken

VAR: Abdou Ndiaye

Assistant VAR: Tony Obas







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2026

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