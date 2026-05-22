Reign FC Travels to Face Boston Legacy FC on Friday Night at Centreville Bank Stadium
Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Seattle Reign FC begins a three-match road stretch on Friday, May 22, traveling to face Boston Legacy FC at Centreville Bank Stadium (5:00 p.m. PT / Prime Video, 950 KJR AM). The match will be played in Rhode Island, marking the first women's professional soccer match in the state, as Gillette Stadium undergoes preparations for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.
Reign FC (3-4-2, 11 points) enters the match looking to bounce back following a 2-0 loss to Gotham FC on May 15 at Lumen Field. Gotham opened the scoring in the 24th minute through Jaedyn Shaw before Tierna Davidson doubled the lead off a set piece in the second half.
Boston Legacy FC (2-5-3, 9 points) returns home after earning a 1-1 draw against Bay FC on May 15 at PayPal Park to extend their unbeaten streak to five games. Legacy FC played most of the match with 10 players after Bianca St-Georges was shown a red card in the first half before the two sides traded goals in the second half.
Friday marks the first-ever meeting between both clubs. Boston joined the NWSL as an expansion side ahead of the 2026 season, with the two teams set to meet again later this year on September 25 at Lumen Field.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: Prime Video
Talent: Mike Watts, Lori Lindsey & Heather O'Reilly
Local Radio: 950 KJR AM
Talent: Jackson Felts, Stephanie Verdoia & Kwame Appiah
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