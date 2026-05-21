Update on Ann-Katrin Berger
Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger suffered an abdomen injury during last night's Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinal. She is under evaluation and receiving care from medical professionals and team physicians in Mexico.
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