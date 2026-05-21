Reign FC and Sounders FC Honor the Life of Soma Somasegar
Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC today issued the following statement on the passing of Owner Soma Somasegar:
"From everyone at Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Soma Somasegar.
Soma's impact on Seattle reached far beyond the technology industry. Through his leadership, mentorship and generosity, he helped foster innovation, empower entrepreneurs and strengthen the community that he cared about so deeply. His influence can be seen in the countless people and organizations that benefited from his vision and encouragement.
As a member of our club's ownership group, Soma brought thoughtfulness, optimism and a genuine belief in the power of sport to unite people. Soma, his wife Akila and their entire family embraced the Reign and Sounders communities with warmth and purpose, proudly giving their support to our clubs.
We join the broader Seattle community in honoring Soma's extraordinary life and legacy. He will be remembered with gratitude and missed tremendously."
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2026
- Utah Royals Continue Historic Run Ahead of First Clash against Denver - Utah Royals FC
- Reign FC and Sounders FC Honor the Life of Soma Somasegar - Seattle Reign FC
- NC Courage Welcome Lacroix as Official Sparkling Water - North Carolina Courage
- Update on Ann-Katrin Berger - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Stays Home to Host Denver Summit FC Looking to Extend Eight-Match Unbeaten Streak - Utah Royals FC
- Registration Open for Hanger Clinic's 2026 'Louisville Moves' Workshop - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC Surpasses 20,000 Queens Classic Tickets - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Spirit Advances to Continental Final with Thrilling 1-0 Win over Pachuca - Washington Spirit
- Portland Thorns Back on Top with 2-0 Win vs Bay FC - Portland Thorns FC
- Bay FC's Unbeaten Streak Comes to a Close with 2-0 Defeat at Portland Thorns FC - Bay FC
- Angel City Football Club Defeats Kansas City Current in Thrilling Midweek Matchup - Angel City FC
- Gotham FC to Face Pachuca in Concacaf W Champions Cup Third-Place Match - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Split Points with San Diego to Open Homestand - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC and Sounders FC Honor the Life of Soma Somasegar
- Seattle Reign FC, RAVE Foundation and Partners Commit to New Play Spaces at Mary's Place
- Reign FC Falls, 2-0, to Gotham FC at Lumen Field Friday Night
- Reign FC Wraps up Homestand against Gotham FC with World Cup Night at Lumen Field on Friday
- Reign FC and Sounders FC Unveil Seattle Soccer Celebration, Powered by Lenovo