Reign FC Wraps up Homestand against Gotham FC with World Cup Night at Lumen Field on Friday

Published on May 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC in action

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC in action(Seattle Reign FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC closes out its two-match homestand at Lumen Field on Friday, May 15, hosting reigning NWSL Champion Gotham FC (7:00 p.m. PT / Victory+). Friday's World Cup Night marks the club's final home match at Lumen Field before the arrival of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup. The match will also include celebrations honoring AANHPI Heritage Month.

Reign FC (3-3-2, 11 points) enters the match looking to bounce back after a 1-0 loss to the Washington Spirit on May 10 at Lumen Field. Seattle held Washington scoreless until the 84th minute in a tightly contested defensive battle.

Gotham FC (4-2-3, 15 points) hits the road following back-to-back home games and enters Friday unbeaten in its last four matches. Most recently, the club played to a 1-1 draw against Boston Legacy FC on May 9. Jaedyn Shaw opened the scoring in the 37th minute before Boston equalized three minutes later.

Friday's contest marks the first meeting between the two clubs this season and the 33rd matchup across all NWSL competitions. Seattle holds a 12-10-10 advantage in the series and has outscored Gotham FC 44-41. Both meetings between the clubs in 2025 ended in draws, including a scoreless result at Sports Illustrated Stadium on October 5, 2025.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: Victory+

Talent: Maura Sheridan & McCall Zerboni

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.