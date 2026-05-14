Chicago Stars FC and First Lady Announce New, Multi-Year Partnership

Published on May 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC and First Lady today announced a new, multi-year partnership which makes First Lady the official river cruise of the Chicago Stars, connecting Chicago tradition, sports and tourism through the beautiful game and the city's no. 1 choice for boat tours.

"We're delighted to add a Chicago icon like First Lady to our growing family of local and national official partners," said Sara Arnold, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for Chicago Stars FC. "This investment reaffirms First Lady's commitment to the growth of women's sports in Chicago, while having the support of a such a recognizable organization that is so deeply embedded in the heart of Chicago will help us connect further with both new and established fans."

A fourth-generation family-owned and operated company, First Lady has been providing memorable cruises of the Chicago River and Lake Michigan for 90 years and was voted Best Boat Tour in North America in 2025 for the second time by USA Today 10Best. First Lady was also recently voted the #1 Sailing & Day Cruise in the US. and the #4 Top Experience in the U.S. in TripAdvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. The new partnership between Chicago Stars FC and First Lady will focus on fresh and elevated experiences and opportunities for fans, Season Ticket Members and supporters of the Chicago Stars, with First Lady becoming the presenting partner of Chicago Stars FC's Pride match on Aug. 9.

"We're thrilled to partner with Chicago Stars FC and connect with fans in a new and meaningful way," said Clare Agra, Director of Charter Sales for First Lady. "As a family-owned company, we take great pride in creating memorable experiences that celebrate the spirit of this city, and we look forward to welcoming Stars supporters aboard and bringing together the energy of the river, the skyline and Chicago soccer throughout the season."

To kick off the partnership, First Lady is inviting Chicago Stars players and special guests on one of its iconic two-level vessels that feature open-air upper decks and climate-controlled interiors, on May 14, where players will have the opportunity to interact with fans and tourists along the riverfront with special giveaways.

To celebrate the partnership, the Stars and First Lady are also teaming up to provide fans with exclusive offers to experience Chicago Stars matches and First Lady Sightseeing River Cruises:

Purchase tickets to the Chicago Stars vs. San Diego Wave match on Sunday, May 31 for just $10 using promo code BOAT26

Receive 20% off select Chicago Stars FC tickets for the remainder of the season using promo code FIRSTLADY

Receive 20% off Chicago Sightseeing River Cruises using promo code STARS26

First Lady will be the presenting partner of the Stars' new Steam Starter prematch tradition, an homage to the city's grit and blue-collar mentality. Before kickoff, a featured guest pulls a 6-foot steam whistle, blasting sound and steam to signal fans to figuratively clock in, get loud and go to work with the team. The whistle is also activated after goals and wins, with a standout player dubbed the Star of the Match delivering the final pull to clock out and signify the end of the shift on the pitch.

Notable Steam Starters this season include Emmy award-winning writer, co-creator, and star of the hit series Ted Lasso, Brendan Hunt; three-time NCAA championship winners, the Northwestern Field Hockey team on April 29; as well as Tiona Deniece, who designed the Stars' Celebration of Black Culture t-shirt and performed the national anthem at the club's match on April 25; FOX 32 Chicago's local icon and sports anchor Cassie Carlson was the Steam Starter in the club's match on March 25, while Olympic skater and Illinois native Sarah Warren was the club's first-ever "Steam Starter" during the Stars' home opener on March 22.

Fans can see the Steam Starter tradition in action and experience a thrilling matchday on the picturesque lakefront at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium by visiting chicagostars.com/tickets, and to learn more about First Lady, fans can visit firstlady.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 14, 2026

Chicago Stars FC and First Lady Announce New, Multi-Year Partnership - Chicago Stars FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.