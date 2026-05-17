Chicago Stars FC Falls to North Carolina Courage, 4-0

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - Chicago Stars FC fell 4-0 to North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday evening

Match Notes:

- Mallory Swanson returned to the pitch after being placed back on the active roster from maternity leave on May 15. Swanson last played 554 days ago in a post-season match at Orlando Pride on November 8, 2024.

- Goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz made her first appearance for the Stars this season, subbing in at the 21st minute of the match. During the 2024 season Mackiewicz appeared in four regular season matches for Chicago, including three starts.

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC finishes a three-match road trip on the West Coast against Bay FC on May 24 at 4 p.m. CT at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. The Stars return home as the team hosts San Diego Wave FC at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium on May 31 at noon CT.

Goals by Half

1 2 F

NC 0 4 4

CHI 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

NC: 47' Evelyn Ijeh (Sanchez), 61' Ashley Sanchez (Ijeh), 65' Ally Schlegel, 86' Manaka Matsukubo (Koyama)

CHI:

Disciplinary Report

NC:

CHI: 6' Jordyn Huitema, 54' Manaka Hayashi

Lineups

NC: Kailen Sheridan, Dani Weatherholt (91' Sydney Schmidt), Natalia Staude, Uno Shiragaki, Ryan Williams, Shinomi Koyama, Ashley Sanchez (79' Ivy Younce), Manaka Matsukubo (91' Olivia Wingate), Riley Jackson, Chioma Okafor, Evelyn Ijeh (73' Carly Wickenheiser)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher (20' Halle Mackiewicz), Brianna Pinto, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Jenna Bike (45' Micayla Johnson), Aaliyah Farmer (70' Leilanni Nesbeth), Manaka Hayashi, Ryan Gareis (76' Mallory Swanson), Julia Grosso (76' Jameese Joseph), Nádia Gomes, Jordyn Huitema







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2026

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