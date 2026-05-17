Denver Summit FC Celebrates Second Sellout

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced that tonight's match against the Orlando Pride at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park has officially sold out with 16,974 tickets sold, marking the second-consecutive sell out for the club.

"Hosting a full house at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park for the second-consecutive match is a tremendous moment for our club and a reflection of the incredible support this community continues to show Denver Summit FC," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "Our fans are continuing to help us build something special and we're excited to continue delivering an atmosphere and experience that represents the passion and growth of women's soccer."

Denver Summit will travel to Utah next week to take on the Royals at 4:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, May 23. Fans can catch the action on ION nationally, or locally on The Spot Denver 3. To purchase tickets for Summit's next home match on July 3 at Centennial Stadium, visit www.DenverSummitFC.com.







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