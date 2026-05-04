Postgame Notes: Boston 3, Denver 2

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







MATCH NOTES

Expansion sides Denver (1-3-3, 6 pts) and Boston (1-5-1, 4 pts) met for the first time this season, with Boston Legacy earning their first win in franchise history with the 3-2 victory.

Yazmeen Ryan opened the scoring in the 18th minute, marking her first goal with Denver and her first of the season ... acquired on March 19 from Houston, Ryan has 13 career NWSL goals across stints with Portland, Gotham, Houston and Denver.

At the 23rd minute, defender Carson Pickett reached 15,000 NWSL minutes, becoming the 19th player in NWSL history to reach that milestone.

Boston equalized in the 44th minute when Nichelle Prince headed home a corner kick for her first goal of the season.

The teams traded goals before Bianca Rose St-Georges netted the game-winner in stoppage time ... it marked the eighth goal scored in the NWSL this season in second-half stoppage time.

Boston controlled much of the match, holding 62% possession and recording 19 shots, eight on target ... Denver finished with nine shots, three on target.

SCORING

18' Denver, Ryan (Flint assist)

43' Boston, Prince

77' Denver, Flint (Thomas assist)

90' Boston, Traoré (Ansbrow assist)

90+4' Boston, St. Georges (Traoré assist)

DISCIPLINE

59' - Bianca St. Georges (yellow)

90+4' - Tash Flint (yellow)

SCORING SUMMARY

1 2 F

BOSTON 1 2 3

DENVER 1 1 2

BOSTON LINEUP: Murphy, Elgin, Araújo (71' Ansbrow), St. Georges, Karich, Hasbo, Caño (81' Gambone), Olivieri (80' Ricketts), S. Smith (55' Carabali), Prince (C), Gutierres (71' Traoré)

Unused Substitutes: Ivory, Lowenberg, Stevens, Allen

DENVER LINEUP: Smith, Kurtz, Lynch, Sonis (C), Ryan (66' Thomas), Yuna (57' Oke), Pickett (66' Brazier), Gaetino, Sheehan (57' Regan), Kössler (76' Means), Flint

Unused Substitutes: Peyraud-Magnin, Reid, Yuzuki, Nahikari







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2026

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