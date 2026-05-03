Chicago Stars FC Falls to Portland Thorns FC, 2-0

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC fell 2-0 to Portland Thorns FC on Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

Match Notes:

- Despite the loss, Chicago outshot Portland, 13-12.

- The Stars also out-possessed the Thorns, 51.7% to 48.3%.

- Michelle Alozie tallied four of Chicago's 13 shots and was a catalyst in the attack.

- Kathrin Hendrich had a 95.6% passing accuracy in the match, completing 43 of her 45 attempted passes.

How it Happened

- The Thorns got out to an early lead with a goal by Olivia Moultrie in the 17th minute.

- Despite Chicago's eight shots, the Stars were held scoreless through the first half.

- Portland closed out the game with a goal by Reilyn Turner in the 89th minute to secure the 2-0 win.

Next Match

The Chicago Stars will hit the road for three matches, first visiting the Kansas City Current on May 10 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, kicking off at 11:25 a.m. CT.

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 0 0

POR 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

CHI:

POR: 17' Olivia Moultrie (Pietra Tordin), 89' Reilyn Turner (Olivia Moultrie)

Disciplinary Report

CHI:

POR:

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Tessa Dellarose (10' Emma Egizii) (81' Ivonne Chacón, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Jenna Bike, Manaka Hayashi, Aaliyah Farmer (61' Brianna Pinto), Julia Grosso, Michelle Alozie, Nádia Gomes (81' Micayla Johnson), Jordyn Huitema

POR: Mackenzie Arnold, M.A. Vignola, Sam Hiatt, Isabella Obaza, Marie Müller (61' Reyna Reyes), Cassandra Bogere, Jessie Fleming, Pietra Tordin (84' Mallie McKenzie), Olivia Moultrie, Mimi Alidou (78' Deyna Castellanos), Sophia Wilson (45' Reilyn Turner)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2026

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