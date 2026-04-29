Chicago Stars FC's Halle Mackiewicz Activated from 45-Day Injury List

Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz has been removed from the 45-day injury list and placed on the club's active roster.

Mackiewicz signed with the Stars in December of 2024 and has since appeared in four regular season matches, including three starts with Chicago. During her 271 minutes played, the Colorado native has recorded eight saves. She also started one match in the 2025 Teal Rising Cup.

The Chicago Stars will wrap up their three-game homestand against Portland Thorns FC on Sunday, May 3. Kickoff is slated for noon CT at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 29, 2026

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