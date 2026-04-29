Washington Spirit Star Leicy Santos Named NWSL Player of the Week

Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos has been named the NWSL Player of the Week, presented by AT&T and forward Trinity Rodman earned Assist of the Week, presented by CVS Health for their outstanding performances in last Friday's 4-0 home win over the Kansas City Current, the league announced today.

Santos collected her first career NWSL brace last weekend, scoring the match-winning goal in the first half and an insurance goal early in the second half. The midfielder now leads the Spirit in goals with three through six matches. Santos is also the sixth Spirit player since the start of 2025 to have a multi-goal regular season match, no other team in the NWSL has more than three such players.

Rodman tallied her first assist of the season, providing a picture-perfect cross from the left wing into the center of the box for Santos in the 25th minute of Friday night's contest. The Assist of the Week proved to be a match-winner as well. Rodman added to her club record for regular season assists, now with 19 since joining the Spirit. Rodman also scored her first goal of the season late in the first half against Kansas City as well.

The Spirit will take the pitch at Audi Field next on Wednesday, April 29 when the side hosts Racing Louisville FC. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT, ticketing information is available HERE. The match will air on Victory+ for fans unable to attend in person.







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