Racing Stumbles on Road at Washington

Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears (right) vs. the Washington Spirit

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears (right) vs. the Washington Spirit(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Racing Louisville FC fell to the Washington Spirit, 1-0, Wednesday night at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Trinity Rodman scored the lone goal in the game in the 15th minute, on an excellent half-volley finish befitting her reputation as one of the best players in the game.

Racing's performance was marked by a lack of scoring chances. Quincy McMahon rattled the crossbar in the 37th minute, but that was as close as Louisville came to the score sheet.

"I felt we could be a bit more confident, a bit more decisive from an in-possession standpoint that I think could have caused just a bit more havoc from them defensively," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said.

Louisville attempted just six shots in the game, the lowest single-game total of the season, with just one shot on target.

"Going into the game, we really felt the line in front of the back line was something that we could potentially expose," Yanez said. "So, felt we were just letting them off the hook a little bit."

Defensively, Louisville bent but only broke once - on the Rodman goal. Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer made four saves on the night. Taylor Flint led Louisville with five tackles, three of which she won - second only to Washington's Hal Hershfelt in the game.

"We were playing a bit timid," Racing captain Arin Wright said. "You could see that in the first half we were choosing to go backwards - myself included - like going to Blooms and then we were going big trying to go in behind."

Racing's players also lamented what they thought was a poor first period of play.

"I think we're a bit disappointed with the first half," forward Kayla Fischer said. "I think we beat ourselves in that half."

For Louisville (1-4-1, 4 points), the loss is the fourth in six games in 2026. All of those losses have come on the road. The team began the season with a brutal road swing of five games away from home in the opening seven.

That stretch will continue Sunday, as Louisville visits Gotham FC in Harrison, N.J. at 5 p.m. ET.

Racing will return home next Friday to face the Portland Thorns. It will be just Louisville's third home game in 55 days since the season opener.

The game will be Mom's Night Out at Lynn Family Stadium, kicking off the start to Mother's Day weekend. Promotions include a Mother's Day card crafting station, a specialty cosmopolitan cocktail and a complimentary flower to the first 1,000 mothers.

For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/moms.

Game Summary: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: April 29, 2026

Venue: Audi Field

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: 60 degrees, rain

Scoring

Washington Spirit (1, 0, 1)

Racing Louisville FC (0, 0, 0)

Goals:

Washington Spirit:

15' Trinity Rodman (Sofia Cantore)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer, 12 - Quincy McMahon (66' 8 - Courtney Petersen), 3 - Arin Wright (c), 5 - Ellie Jean, 2 - Lauren Milliet, 26 - Taylor Flint, 10 - Macey Hodge (78' 11 - Taylor White), 9 - Kayla Fischer, 4 - Makenna Morris (66' 6 - Ella Hase), 42 - Sarah Weber (45' 20 - Katie O'Kane), 13 - Emma Sears (78' 88 - Audrey McKeen)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Maddie Prohaska; 16 - Maja Lardner, 19 - Avery Ciorbu, 23 - Macy Blackburn

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Washington Spirit: 18 - Sandy McIver, 6 - Kate Wiesner (45' 26 - Paige Metayer), 9 - Tara Rudd (c), 24 - Esme Morgan, 13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo (45' 14 - Gabrielle Carle), 4 - Rebeca Bernal (63' 12 - Andi Sullivan), 17 - Hal Hershfelt, 2 - Trinity Rodman, 10 - Leicy Santos, 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi (80' 11 - Claudia Martínez), 27 - Sofia Cantore (87' 21 - Gift Monday)

Unused substitutes: 35 - Madison Haugen; 5 - Élisabeth Tsé, 16 - Tamara Bolt, 31 - Kaylie Collins

Head coach: Adrián González

Stats Summary: Washington Spirit / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 13 / 6

Shots on Goal: 5 / 1

Expected goals: 1.7 / 0.41

Possession: 61.1% / 38.9%

Fouls: 13 / 13

Offside: 1 / 1

Corners: 2 / 5

Discipline Summary

Washington Spirit:

10' Trinity Rodman (yellow)

Racing Louisville FC:

34' Kayla Fischer (yellow)

Match referee: Trevor Wiseman

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