Racing Stumbles on Road at Washington
Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears (right) vs. the Washington Spirit
(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)
Racing Louisville FC fell to the Washington Spirit, 1-0, Wednesday night at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Trinity Rodman scored the lone goal in the game in the 15th minute, on an excellent half-volley finish befitting her reputation as one of the best players in the game.
Racing's performance was marked by a lack of scoring chances. Quincy McMahon rattled the crossbar in the 37th minute, but that was as close as Louisville came to the score sheet.
"I felt we could be a bit more confident, a bit more decisive from an in-possession standpoint that I think could have caused just a bit more havoc from them defensively," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said.
Louisville attempted just six shots in the game, the lowest single-game total of the season, with just one shot on target.
"Going into the game, we really felt the line in front of the back line was something that we could potentially expose," Yanez said. "So, felt we were just letting them off the hook a little bit."
Defensively, Louisville bent but only broke once - on the Rodman goal. Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer made four saves on the night. Taylor Flint led Louisville with five tackles, three of which she won - second only to Washington's Hal Hershfelt in the game.
"We were playing a bit timid," Racing captain Arin Wright said. "You could see that in the first half we were choosing to go backwards - myself included - like going to Blooms and then we were going big trying to go in behind."
Racing's players also lamented what they thought was a poor first period of play.
"I think we're a bit disappointed with the first half," forward Kayla Fischer said. "I think we beat ourselves in that half."
For Louisville (1-4-1, 4 points), the loss is the fourth in six games in 2026. All of those losses have come on the road. The team began the season with a brutal road swing of five games away from home in the opening seven.
That stretch will continue Sunday, as Louisville visits Gotham FC in Harrison, N.J. at 5 p.m. ET.
Racing will return home next Friday to face the Portland Thorns. It will be just Louisville's third home game in 55 days since the season opener.
The game will be Mom's Night Out at Lynn Family Stadium, kicking off the start to Mother's Day weekend. Promotions include a Mother's Day card crafting station, a specialty cosmopolitan cocktail and a complimentary flower to the first 1,000 mothers.
For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/moms.
Game Summary: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC
Date: April 29, 2026
Venue: Audi Field
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Weather: 60 degrees, rain
Scoring
Washington Spirit (1, 0, 1)
Racing Louisville FC (0, 0, 0)
Goals:
Washington Spirit:
15' Trinity Rodman (Sofia Cantore)
Lineups
Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer, 12 - Quincy McMahon (66' 8 - Courtney Petersen), 3 - Arin Wright (c), 5 - Ellie Jean, 2 - Lauren Milliet, 26 - Taylor Flint, 10 - Macey Hodge (78' 11 - Taylor White), 9 - Kayla Fischer, 4 - Makenna Morris (66' 6 - Ella Hase), 42 - Sarah Weber (45' 20 - Katie O'Kane), 13 - Emma Sears (78' 88 - Audrey McKeen)
Unused substitutes: 1 - Maddie Prohaska; 16 - Maja Lardner, 19 - Avery Ciorbu, 23 - Macy Blackburn
Head Coach: Bev Yanez
Washington Spirit: 18 - Sandy McIver, 6 - Kate Wiesner (45' 26 - Paige Metayer), 9 - Tara Rudd (c), 24 - Esme Morgan, 13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo (45' 14 - Gabrielle Carle), 4 - Rebeca Bernal (63' 12 - Andi Sullivan), 17 - Hal Hershfelt, 2 - Trinity Rodman, 10 - Leicy Santos, 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi (80' 11 - Claudia Martínez), 27 - Sofia Cantore (87' 21 - Gift Monday)
Unused substitutes: 35 - Madison Haugen; 5 - Élisabeth Tsé, 16 - Tamara Bolt, 31 - Kaylie Collins
Head coach: Adrián González
Stats Summary: Washington Spirit / Racing Louisville FC
Shots: 13 / 6
Shots on Goal: 5 / 1
Expected goals: 1.7 / 0.41
Possession: 61.1% / 38.9%
Fouls: 13 / 13
Offside: 1 / 1
Corners: 2 / 5
Discipline Summary
Washington Spirit:
10' Trinity Rodman (yellow)
Racing Louisville FC:
34' Kayla Fischer (yellow)
Match referee: Trevor Wiseman
Images from this story
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Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears (right) vs. the Washington Spirit
(Connor Cunningham)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Gotham FC Cruises Past Chicago in Comfortable 2-0 Win - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Stumbles on Road at Washington - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC and Slalom to Co-Host Event for Mental Health Awareness Month - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Drops Midweek Match to Gotham FC, 2-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- Boston Legacy Earns First Point of Season in 2-2 Draw with NC Courage - Boston Legacy FC
- Weatherholt, Sanchez score in come-from-behind draw - North Carolina Courage
- Winning Lineup Returns for Chicago Showdown - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Announces Hermes Worldwide as Official Local Team Transportation Partner - Denver Summit FC
- Chicago Stars FC's Halle Mackiewicz Activated from 45-Day Injury List - Chicago Stars FC
- San Diego Wave FC Travel to Face Portland Thorns FC in Midweek Match - San Diego Wave FC
- Washington Spirit Star Leicy Santos Named NWSL Player of the Week - Washington Spirit
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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