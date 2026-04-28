Jordyn Bloomer Is Racing Louisville's 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC today announced Jordyn Bloomer as its nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. All 16 nominees from across the NWSL were announced by the league today.

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award Lauren Holiday. It spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service of their local communities.

Bloomer is partnering with Dare To Care Food Bank, a local nonprofit that provides food and meals to local families, emergency kitchens, shelters and food pantries across Kentuckiana. In service for over 50 years, Dare to Care serves Louisville and 13 surrounding counties in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Over the past year, Dare to Care has provided over 22 million meals.

Of the 16 Club nominees, one will be announced as the winner as part of the 2026 NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, during Championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.

"I feel so grateful to be nominated for the Lauren Holiday Impact Award because it gives me an opportunity to highlight the incredible work that Dare to Care is doing in our Louisville community," Bloomer said. "This organization has such an incredible reach and has really transformed the idea of a food bank from being exclusively shelf stable items to actually providing healthy meals and whole food options to people in need. Volunteering in their Community Kitchen has been an unbelievable experience over the past year and I'm excited to continue to help them serve our community."

The winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Lauren Holiday, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA, and Media Association.

"Jordyn is such an impactful person, not just on the field and within our team, but also in our greater Louisville community," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "We are proud of her for this nomination and even more proud of the work she is doing with Dare to Care."

Fans are invited to show support for their favorite nominee through the Fan Impact Challenge. The competition will be hosted on nwslsoccer.com from August 14-29. The nominee with the most fan engagement will be announced as winner of the Fan Impact Challenge and the charitable organization of that player's choice will receive an additional $10,000 donation from Nationwide.

For the second year, an enhancement to the Fan Impact Challenge is a sweepstakes where one randomly selected fan, among those who voted for the winning nominee, will receive a jersey from the team of their choosing.

Over the course of the season, each club will recognize its nominee and local community partner during a match. To honor their impact, a $5,000 donation will be made to the chosen nonprofit organization in each market.







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