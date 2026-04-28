Chicago Stars FC Goalkeeper Katie Atkinson Wins National Women's Soccer League Save of the Week
Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC goalkeeper Katie Atkinson won the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Week 5 Save of the Week, the league announced today. The honor is Atkinson's fourth career Save of the Week award.
A sequence of three shots and back-to-back saves from Atkinson in less than ten seconds earned her the Save of the Week win. In the 45th minute of Chicago's match against Boston Legacy FC, Boston's Alba Caño put up a shot just inside the box that hit the crossbar and sent Atkinson diving. The ricochet ended at the feet of the Legacy's Amanda Gutierres, who took another chance at the net. Atkinson had quickly recovered after the first shot and sprang into action again as the ball sailed toward the opposite corner of the goal, batting the chance away. The ball still loose in the six-yard box, Aïssata Traoré tried to score again for Boston. Atkinson was on top of it, parrying the shot away once more before the ball was ultimately cleared out of danger by Chicago's Tessa Dellarose.
Atkinson's eight saves in the outing kept Boston scoreless in the Chicago Stars' 2-0 victory over the Legacy, earning the keeper her first shutout and goalkeeper win with Chicago. April 25 was Atkinson's second consecutive match with eight stops, making Atkinson the new NWSL recordholder for most saves in a goalkeeper's first two league appearances for one club.
The Chicago Stars now have back-to-back Save of the Week wins in 2026 with Atkinson's Week 5 honor. Defender Kathrin Hendrich won the Week 4 award April 7 for her goal line clearance in Chicago's April 3 road match at Utah Royals FC.
Atkinson and Chicago Stars FC continue their three-match homestand tomorrow, April 29, hosting reigning NWSL Champions, Gotham FC, for their College Night match at 7 p.m. CT. The Stars close the homestretch against Portland Thorns FC on May 3 at noon CT with the Stars' Together Strong match, presented by nellaspec.com. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.
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