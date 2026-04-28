Courage Face Boston Legacy in First Meeting with the Expansion Club
Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The North Carolina Courage remain on the road for a midweek match against expansion club Boston Legacy on Wednesday, April 29, at 7 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The match will stream live on Victory+, the league's newest broadcast partner.
The Courage enter the midweek tilt fresh off a hard-fought 1-0 win on the road against the Houston Dash. Ashley Sanchez scored the lone goal in the match, her fourth of the season. The Courage midfielder currently ranks second in the NWSL Golden Boot race. Manaka Matsukubo got the assist on Sanchez's strike, marking her fifth consecutive match with a goal contribution.
With the win, the Courage improved to 2W-1L-2D on the season and moved up to 10th place in the standings. With a game in hand on many of the teams ahead of them in the table, the Courage are just two points back of the second-place Portland Thorns.
Boston was also on the road this weekend, falling 2-0 against the Chicago Stars. The Legacy outshot the Stars 27-6 in that match but could not find the back of the net. The 2026 NWSL newcomers are still in search of their first point in the league, starting their inaugural season with a 0W-5L-0D record.
Wednesday will be the first meeting between the Courage and Legacy, but the Courage did have a perfect 3-0-0 record against the Boston Breakers, the first NWSL club in Massachusetts.
Aïssata Traoré has the lone goal for Boston this season, scoring in the team's 2-1 loss against the Utah Royals on March 28. In addition to Traoré, Alba Caño has been Boston's main attacking threat with a team-leading seven chances created.
Former Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy has started in net for all five of Boston's matches this season, allowing nine goals on 19 shots on target. Bianca St-George, who played for the Courage in 2024, has also featured heavily for Boston early in the season, playing the fifth-most minutes of any field player.
The Details
What they'll wear:
Courage - Field Players: Believe (pink) - GK: Green
Legacy - Field Players: Common Ground (black) - GK: Blue
2026 Records:
Courage - 2W-1L-2D (10th, 8 points)
Legacy - 0W-5L-0D (16th, 0 points)
Courage vs. Legacy (Regular Season): 0W-0L-0D
Last time out:
Courage - 1-0 Win, at Houston Dash
Legacy - 2-0 Loss, at Chicago Stars
Up next:
The Courage return home to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to host the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current, on Saturday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET for NCFC Youth Shield Award Night. The match will be broadcast on ION and tickets are available.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026
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- San Diego Wave FC Defender Nya Harrion Nominated for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - San Diego Wave FC
- Courage Face Boston Legacy in First Meeting with the Expansion Club - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Names Leicy Santos Club's Nominee for Lauren Holiday Impact Award - Washington Spirit
- Defender Tierna Davidson Nominated by Gotham FC for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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- Aria Nagai's Impact Beyond the Pitch: URFC's 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee - Utah Royals FC
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Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- Courage Face Boston Legacy in First Meeting with the Expansion Club
- First-half strike from Sanchez seals win over Dash
- Courage Head to Houston for First Matchup of Multi-Match Week
- Courage Draw Portland in Four-Goal Battle
- Courage draw Thorns in four-goal thriller