Courage Head to Houston for First Matchup of Multi-Match Week

Published on April 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







HOUSTON - The North Carolina Courage are headed to Houston to take on the Dash in the team's second road match of the 2026 NWSL regular season on Saturday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET. The match will stream on NWSL+.

The Courage came from behind twice to earn a point against the second-place Portland Thorns heading into the international break. Manaka Matsukubo and Ashley Sanchez both scored in that match. Sanchez's goal was the midfielder's third of the season, surpassing her 2025 total and putting her just two away from her career-high goal tally.

Led by former Courage assistant coach Fabrice Gautrat, the Dash currently sit fifth in the table with a 3W-1L-0D record. The Dash went into the international break on the back of a 4-3 win against Racing Louisville that featured four penalty kicks.

Kiki Van Zanten bagged a brace in that win, bringing her goal tally to a league-leading four on the season. Van Zanten, a college teammate of Courage forward Olivia Wingate, is in the midst of a breakout season as a third-year pro and member of the Jamaica national team.

Outside of Van Zanten, former Duke Blue Devil Kat Rader is the only Dash player to find the back of the net multiple times this season.

On the defensive end, former Courage center back Malia Berkely has started every game for the Dash. Berkely was traded to Houston last season as part of the deal that brought Natalie Jacobs to Courage Country.

In addition to Berkely, former Courage players on the Dash roster include Allysha Chapman and Makenzy Robbe, while forward Clarissa Larisey also spent two seasons playing under Courage Head Coach Mak Lind at BK Häcken.

Jane Campbell, playing in her 10th season with the Dash after being drafted by the team in 2017, has started every game in net this season. The 2023 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year has conceded five goals and made 12 saves on 17 shots on target faced.

The Details

What they'll wear:

Courage - Players: Believe (pink) - GK: Green

Dash - Players: Houston Chronicles (blue) - GK: Black

2026 Records:

Courage - 1W-1L-3D (12th, 5 points)

Dash - 3W-1L-0D (5th, 9 points)

Courage vs. Dash (Regular Season): 11W-5L-2D

Last time out:

Courage - 2-2 Draw, vs. Portland Thorns

Dash - 4-3 Win, vs. Racing Louisville

Up next:

The Courage will travel to Boston for a midweek match against the Legacy on Wednesday, April 29, at 7 p.m. ET. The match will stream on Victory+.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 24, 2026

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