Gotham FC Set for Home Clash against Bay FC

Published on April 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Gotham FC returns home to Sports Illustrated Stadium this weekend to face Bay FC as NWSL play resumes following the latest FIFA international break.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET Saturday, with CBS carrying the national broadcast.

Gotham FC (1-2-2, 5 points) enters the match aiming to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium prior to the break. Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw scored her first goal of the 2026 campaign in Kansas City, where she has scored in her past two appearances.

Bay FC (2-2-0, 6 points) arrives after a 2-0 loss to the Washington Spirit at PayPal Park, conceding two second-half goals in the club's second loss in three matches.

The trip to Sports Illustrated Stadium marks Bay FC's second road match of the 2026 season, after earning a 3-1 victory over the North Carolina Courage in its only previous road outing.

Saturday's match continues a series that has been controlled by Gotham since Bay FC entered the league. Gotham holds a 3-0-1 all-time record in the matchup. At Sports Illustrated Stadium, Gotham has been particularly dominant, outscoring Bay 7-2 across two meetings, including a 5-1 victory in 2024.

Gotham FC forward Esther González has a strong record against Bay FC, recording three goals in four career matches against the club. The Huéscar, Spain, native enters the weekend with 25 regular-season goals for Gotham, three shy of matching Sam Kerr's club record of 28.

Following Saturday's match, Gotham returns to the road for a midweek clash Wednesday against Chicago Stars FC at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Key Points:

Gotham FC forward Esther González has been directly involved in six goals against Bay FC (three goals, three assists). Only Barbra Banda (seven) has contributed to more goals against a single opponent in regular-season play since 2024.

Jaedyn Shaw's goal against Kansas City in Gotham FC's last match was her 20th in NWSL competition (regular season and playoffs) and her 19th that either tied the match or gave her team the lead.

Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has started every match against Bay FC, conceding just three goals across four matches and not allowing a multi-goal game.

In four all-time matches against Bay FC, Gotham FC has scored more than one goal in three of those contests.







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