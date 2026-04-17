Gotham FC Teams up with New Jersey Lottery in Official Partnership

Published on April 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC on Friday launched a new partnership with the New Jersey Lottery, naming the organization the club's Official Lottery Partner. The multi-faceted collaboration will introduce engaging in-stadium activations and distinctive fan experiences aimed at enhancing the matchday atmosphere.

As part of the partnership, NJ Lottery will receive prominent exposure at Fan Fest, presented by CarMax, and in-stadium throughout Gotham FC home matches, integrating the brand into the team's vibrant gameday environment. The agreement also includes special fan experiences.

"We are thrilled to welcome the New Jersey Lottery to the Gotham FC family," said Alex Chang, Gotham FC chief revenue officer. "Together, we share a commitment to investing in women's sports and delivering exciting, memorable experiences for our fans. From in-stadium moments to unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, NJ Lottery will play a key role in bringing even more energy to Gotham FC matchdays."

A centerpiece of the collaboration will be NJ Lottery's "Lucky Row" in-stadium initiative, where select fans aged 18 and older will be surprised and rewarded with NJ Lottery scratch-offs on their seats. NJ Lottery will also have a strong presence at Fan Fest, presented by CarMax, featuring a dedicated footprint at all regular-season home matches. These efforts will be further amplified through merchandise giveaways and interactive concourse elements at Gotham FC's home, Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The partnership introduces exclusive fan experiences, rewarding supporters with unforgettable opportunities including meet-and-greets with select Gotham FC players and signature on-field moments during select matches. All premium experiences will be available exclusively to fans aged 18 and older and executed subject to mutual agreement.

"At the New Jersey Lottery, we celebrate the optimism and winning spirit that defines our state. We are incredibly proud to support Gotham FC, a team that embodies the strength and resilience of New Jersey," said James Carey, New Jersey Lottery executive director. "Gotham FC proves that with hard work and Jersey pride, anything is possible. We are thrilled to stand with the fans at Sports Illustrated Arena and cheer on these world-class athletes as they continue to make our state proud."

To extend the impact beyond matchday, the collaboration includes a season-long content package across Gotham FC and NJ Lottery digital platforms, aimed to amplify the in-stadium activations and highlight fan stories. NJ Lottery will also receive hospitality benefits, providing opportunities to host guests and partners at Gotham FC matches throughout the season.







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