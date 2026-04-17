Denver Summit FC Signs Natasha "Tash" Flint to a Two-Year Contract

Published on April 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that they have exercised the option for a permanent transfer of forward Natasha "Tash" Flint from the Tampa Bay Sun of the USL Gainbridge Super League and have signed her to a two-year contract covering the 2026-27 seasons. Flint had been playing on loan with Denver prior to the transfer.

Flint, a native of Salford, England, has started all five matches for Denver and is one of three Summit players to have logged all 450 minutes of the campaign, joining defender Kaleigh Kurtz and goalkeeper Abby Smith. Flint assisted her first goal on March 20 at Orlando and found the back of the net on March 25 at Gotham in a 2-0 win, the franchise's first victory.

"Tash is a player I've believed in for a long time, and we're thrilled to extend her time with the club," said Denver Summit FC head coach Nick Cushing. "I know she belongs at this level, and she's continued to show that through her technical skills and consistency. She has the ability to impact games in big moments and we're excited about what she will continue to bring to the team moving forward."

Flint joined the Tampa Bay Sun in June 2024 ahead of the USL Super League's inaugural campaign, helping the club to a title. She finished the season with 10 goals and earned All-League First Team honors for her efforts.

Prior to joining the Sun, Flint's career spanned across England and Scotland with top clubs including Manchester City, Leicester City, Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, and Celtic FC. During her loan at Celtic in the second half of the 2023-24 season, she scored 11 goals in 14 league appearances and helped the club secure the Scottish Women's Premier League title. Flint also was part of Manchester City's 2014 FA Women's League Cup-winning squad earlier in her career, where she played for Cushing for the first time.







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