San Diego Wave FC and San Diego Public Library Launch Limited-Edition Library Card

Published on April 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will debut a limited-edition team-branded library card, available free to fans and residents who sign up at San Diego Public Library locations beginning Monday, April 20, in recognition of National Library Week.

The Wave FC library card will be available at all 37 San Diego Public Library locations, offering community members a new way to connect with the Club while gaining access to millions of books, media, and digital resources. Across the City, more than 5 million visitors participate in over 20,000 programs and services, collectively checking out more than 6 million items, including books, CDs, DVDs, and digital resources each year.

To mark the launch, Wave FC players will host a community story time and autograph session on Monday, April 20 at 4:00 p.m. PT at Mira Mesa Library. The event is open to the public and designed to engage young readers and families while celebrating the start of National Library Week.

Media interested in attending must RSVP with Birgen Grueskin (bgrueskin@wavefc.com). Wave FC spokesperson will be available for interviews.Fans and residents can obtain the limited-edition Wave FC library card by visiting any San Diego Public Library location and signing up for a free library account. Individuals who already have a library card may request a replacement Wave FC card for a $1 fee. Supplies are limited.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.