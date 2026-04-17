San Diego Wave FC and San Diego Public Library Launch Limited-Edition Library Card
Published on April 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will debut a limited-edition team-branded library card, available free to fans and residents who sign up at San Diego Public Library locations beginning Monday, April 20, in recognition of National Library Week.
The Wave FC library card will be available at all 37 San Diego Public Library locations, offering community members a new way to connect with the Club while gaining access to millions of books, media, and digital resources. Across the City, more than 5 million visitors participate in over 20,000 programs and services, collectively checking out more than 6 million items, including books, CDs, DVDs, and digital resources each year.
To mark the launch, Wave FC players will host a community story time and autograph session on Monday, April 20 at 4:00 p.m. PT at Mira Mesa Library. The event is open to the public and designed to engage young readers and families while celebrating the start of National Library Week.
Media interested in attending must RSVP with Birgen Grueskin (bgrueskin@wavefc.com). Wave FC spokesperson will be available for interviews.Fans and residents can obtain the limited-edition Wave FC library card by visiting any San Diego Public Library location and signing up for a free library account. Individuals who already have a library card may request a replacement Wave FC card for a $1 fee. Supplies are limited.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 17, 2026
- Gotham FC Teams up with New Jersey Lottery in Official Partnership - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Signs Natasha "Tash" Flint to a Two-Year Contract - Denver Summit FC
- San Diego Wave FC and San Diego Public Library Launch Limited-Edition Library Card - San Diego Wave FC
- McCaskill Inks Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC and San Diego Public Library Launch Limited-Edition Library Card
- Eleven San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for April FIFA International Window
- San Diego Wave FC Win Fourth Straight, Defeat Boston Legacy 1-0
- San Diego Wave FC Travel for First-Ever Match against Boston Legacy FC
- NWSL Names Four San Diego Wave FC Players to NWSL Best XI of March