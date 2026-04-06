Eleven San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for April FIFA International Window

Published on April 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - Eleven San Diego Wave FC players have been called up to represent their respective countries during FIFA's April international window, spanning five federations across both senior and youth levels.

Defender Kennedy Wesley has been called up to the U.S. Women's National Team for a series of friendlies against Japan. The United States will face Japan on April 11 in San Jose, Calif., April 14 in Seattle, Wash., and April 17 in Commerce City, Colorado. Wesley has appeared in four matches for the senior team after making her debut in November of last year. Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio and forward Melanie Barcenas have been selected to represent the U.S. Youth National Teams with Barcenas traveling to Argentina with the Under-19 squad. Ascanio will feature with the Under-20 team in Kansas City, Mo. for matches against Brazil.

San Diego's three Brazilian forwards Ludmila, Dudinha, and Gabi Portilho have all been called up to the Brazil Women's National Team to compete in FIFA's international series hosted in Cuiabá alongside Canada, South Korea, and Zambia. The trio of Wave FC players enter 2026 after winning the 2025 Copa America tournament in August.

Goalkeeper Luisa Agulelo and defender Daniela Arias will represent Colombia in CONMEBOL Nations League play, with three matches scheduled this month against Venezuela, Chile, and Argentina. Arias has been a mainstay in Colombia's defense since 2018 while this call-up for Agudelo is just her third with the senior national team after competing on the youth side.

Forward Mimi Van Zanten has been selected to represent Jamaica's Women's National Team for international fixtures against Antigua and Barbuda, and Guyana. Van Zanten has represented U.S. Soccer at the youth levels from U-15 through U-23 while also earning senior international experience with Jamaica.

Defender Perle Morroni and midfielder Laurina Fazer will join the France's Women's National Team for FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches against the Netherlands. The call up for Fazer is now her fourth consecutive callup to the senior national team since previously representing France at the 2023 Women's World Cup and every youth level. Morroni earns her third call up to Les Bleues since 2022.

International Schedule

Jamaica vs. Antigua & Barbuda

Friday, April 10 at 3:00 p.m. PT

Colombia vs. Venezuela

Friday, April 10 at 6:00 p.m. PT

United States vs. Japan

Saturday, April 11 at 2:30 p.m. PT

United States U-20 vs. Brazil U-20

Saturday, April 11 at 4:30 p.m. PT

Brazil vs. South Korea

Saturday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. PT

France vs. Netherlands

Tuesday, April 14 at 8:45 a.m. PT

Brazil vs. Zambia

Tuesday, April 14 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Colombia vs. Chile

Tuesday, April 14 at 6:00 p.m. PT

United States vs. Japan

Tuesday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. PT

United States U-20 vs. Brazil U-20

Wednesday, April 15 at 12:00 p.m. PT

United States vs. Japan

Tuesday, April 17 at 7:00 p.m. PT

France vs. Netherlands

Saturday, April 18 at 9:10 a.m. PT

Colombia vs. Argentina

Saturday, April 18 at 3:00 p.m. PT

Jamaica vs. Guyana

Saturday, April 18 at 5:00 p.m. PT







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 6, 2026

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