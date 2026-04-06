Chicago Stars FC Loans Defender Sam Angel to Boston Legacy FC

Published on April 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC announced today that defender Sam Angel has been loaned to Boston Legacy FC through July 30.

Angel first joined Chicago in June 2025 after spending two seasons with IFK Norrköping in the Damallsvenskan, Sweden's top women's league. Angel signed a two-year contract with the Stars through 2027, with an option for 2028. After getting drafted to the NWSL by Racing Louisville in 2024, Angel made her league debut with Chicago on August 31, 2025. During her first season with the Stars, Angel played in four regular-season matches for a total of 201 minutes.

The Chicago Stars will return home to face Boston Legacy FC for the club's Celebration of Black Culture match Saturday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for all Chicago Stars FC home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 6, 2026

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