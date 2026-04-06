Gotham FC, Bank of America Announce Partnership to Drive Community Impact

Published on April 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC on Monday announced a new strategic partnership with Bank of America, naming the company as the club's Official Retail Bank. The partnership brings together two organizations dedicated to strengthening local communities and supporting the continued growth of sports.

At the heart of this partnership is Elevate Play, Gotham FC's groundbreaking community access initiative, now presented by Bank of America Soccer with Us.

Launched in October 2025, Elevate Play addresses the modern-day "play deficit" - as only one in five children in New York and New Jersey meet daily activity recommendations and youth average more than five hours of screen time - through productive development work in schools that brings positive play to recess and reduces barriers to live events, particularly for children in historically marginalized communities.

"Bank of America is a powerful partner in Gotham's mission to expand access to the game and deepen our impact across New York and New Jersey," said Alex Chang, Gotham FC chief revenue officer. "With their support of Elevate Play, we will continue reaching more young people and families with meaningful opportunities to engage in sport while growing on and off the pitch. We are incredibly appreciative of their commitment to this work and in helping us build stronger, more connected communities through soccer."

Elevate Play was originally created in collaboration with founding philanthropic partner, the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, as part of its Play to Thrive initiative, and nonprofit community partner Playworks NY/NJ, which provides low-income schools across the New York and New Jersey year-round, on-site support services to help kids stay active and build valuable skills through play.

Together, the Illumination Fund, Playworks, Gotham FC and Bank of America as a presenting partner will deliver 20 school-based trainings through Playworks' proven curriculum, while providing 10,000 youth, educators and caregivers with complimentary access to 2026 matches.

"Addressing the play deficit in our communities requires sustained, collective investment in young people," said Laurie M. Tisch, president of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund. "As the founding philanthropic partner of Elevate Play, we are proud to have helped launch this initiative with Gotham FC, reflecting the club's deep commitment to social impact. Welcoming Bank of America as the presenting sponsor will expand its reach and deepen its impact, giving more children across New York and Northern New Jersey access to the physical, social, and emotional benefits of play."

"Playworks is delighted and honored to partner with Gotham FC and the Illumination Fund to launch Elevate Play, drawing on more than 30 years of experience, to further expand access to safe, healthy play and inspire children through the excitement of a professional soccer match," said Robin Grossman, executive director of Playworks NY/NJ, during the program's October launch. "Play is a fundamental human need. When children play, they build resilience, compassion, and confidence. Through play, they learn to make friends, solve problems, and believe in themselves - even in challenging times."

Gotham FC will also partner with Bank of America to create the Bank of America Soccer With Us clinics - free, hands-on soccer experiences reaching underserved communities - alongside financial literacy programming, goal-setting workshops and confidence-building sessions designed to equip the next generation for success on and off the pitch.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with the championship-winning Gotham FC - a team that, like Bank of America, embodies excellence, teamwork, and a deep commitment to community," said José Tavarez, president, Bank of America New York City. "Through this partnership, we're enthusiastic to expand participation and access to soccer through clinics and educational programming across New York and New Jersey."

The partnership will come to life through a custom content series highlighting Elevate Play's impact and a player-led franchise aligned with Bank of America's "What would you like the power to do?" campaign.

Bank of America will be integrated throughout the Gotham FC matchday and fan experience, with a dynamic presence at Fan Fest, presented by CarMax; in-stadium exposure; player engagement opportunities; and hospitality benefits at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Through the Bank of America Rewards program, Gotham FC will also deliver meaningful, repeatable value to Bank of America clients with best-in-market experiences and offerings beyond the pitch.







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Gotham FC, Bank of America Announce Partnership to Drive Community Impact - NJ/NY Gotham FC

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