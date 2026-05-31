Hogan Among Gotham FC Lineup Changes against Houston

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC returns to NWSL regular season action Sunday afternoon with Shelby Hogan making her first league start of the 2026 campaign as the club hosts the Houston Dash at Sports Illustrated Stadium at 3 p.m. ET.

Hogan replaces injured goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, who exited Gotham's Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinal against Club América Femenil with an abdomen injury. The 28-year-old is one of two lineup changes by head coach Juan Carlos Amorós following Gotham's last NWSL match, a 2-0 victory over Seattle Reign FC on May 15, as Sarah Schupansky will replace Sofia Cook in the midfield.

Gotham (5-2-3, 18 points) enters Sunday unbeaten in its last five NWSL matches, posting four wins and one draw while conceding just one goal during that stretch. A victory against Houston would move Gotham into the league's top five heading into the international break and next month's Challenge Cup.

Broadcast coverage is available on the ESPN App.

Hogan makes her third NWSL regular season start for Gotham after appearing in the starting lineup twice in October last season. She will look to continue Gotham's stellar effort in goal, with Gotham's last seven regular season victories featuring clean-sheet performances.

Center backs Jess Carter and captain Tierna Davidson will anchor the backline, flanked on the left by Guro Reiten and right by Midge Purce. Gotham's defense has only conceded three goals in its last six home matches in Harrison, N.J. and enters the weekend with the league's second-best expected goals against mark (9.88)

Schupansky will join veteran pair Jaelin Howell and Savannah McCaskill in the midfield. Howell is the only player to start every game this season in all competitions, including the FIFA Champions Cup and Concacaf W Champions Cup finals stage. World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist midfielder Rose Lavelle is available off the bench for the first time since returning from a hamstring injury and last appeared in Gotham's 1-0 victory over Racing Louisville FC on May 3.

Up front, Esther Gonzalez leads the attack alongside wingers Jordynn Dudley and Jaedyn Shaw, as the trio make their sixth consecutive NWSL start together. González scored Gotham's lone goal during last week's Concacaf W Champions Cup finals trip in Pachuca, Mexico. Shaw heads into Sunday's contest after scoring in three consecutive regular-season matches, becoming the youngest player in NWSL history to record multiple three-match scoring streaks.

U.S. Women's National Team defenders Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett are available off the bench, which also includes goalkeeper Teagan Wy; midfielders Lavelle, Cook and Talia Sommer; and forwards Khyah Harper, Andrea Kitahata and Katie Lampson.

Defenders Bruninha (hamstring) and Mandy Freeman (lower leg) join goalkeeper Berger (abdomen) out per the player availability report. Defender Kayla Duran (knee) and midfielder Taryn Torres (knee) are both on the season-ending injury list.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Houston Dash

1 - Shelby Hogan (GK)

23 - Midge Purce

27 - Jess Carter

15 - Tierna Davidson (c)

18 - Guro Reiten

7 - Jaelin Howell

11 - Sarah Schupansky

13 - Savannah McCaskill

2 - Jordynn Dudley

9 - Esther González

10 - Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes: 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 4 - Lilly Reale, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 14 - Talia Sommer, 16 - Rose Lavelle, 21 - Sofia Cook, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 28 - Katie Lampson, 34 - Khyah Harper







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.