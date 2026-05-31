Houston Dash Drop Points against Gotham FC

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The Houston Dash dropped points on the road following a 1-0 loss to Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated earlier today. Houston entered the match with back-to-back positive results, accumulating four points over the last two matches. This match capped a seven-game stretch to close the first part of the campaign as the league pauses regular season play for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Gotham FC opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Tierna Davidson found Jordynn Dudley at the edge of the box. The rookie created space for a shot that found the inside of the near post for her second goal of the season.

Houston created its first opportunity of the match in the opening minutes following a quick transition through the midfield. Defender Avery Patterson joined the attack and found space for a shot inside the box, but the effort was deflected before it could test the goalkeeper.

The Dash threatened again in the 12th minute following a corner kick. Defender Leah Klenke collected a second ball outside the box and fired a right-footed effort on target, but goalkeeper Shelby Hogan was well positioned to make the save.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell was called into action in the 13th minute, diving to deny Dudley's effort and preserve the scoreline. Campbell returned to the starting lineup today after recovering from a head injury sustained in Houston's home match against San Diego Wave FC on May 20. Campbell missed the following match at Shell Energy Stadium, a 2-1 victory over Angel City FC on May 23.

Gotham continued to apply pressure in the 23rd minute, however Klenke was well positioned to make a key clearance inside the penalty area. The Houston native finished with five recoveries and five clearances today against Gotham FC.

Houston nearly found an equalizer in the 34th minute after forward Kate Faasse collected a ball down the left flank and delivered a cross into the box for forward Kat Rader. The Duke University product was able to make contact, but her header was off target.

Defender Paige Nielsen made a crucial defensive play three minutes later, sliding to clear the ball away after Jaedyn Shaw found space on the right side of the box. Nielsen reached 5,000 minutes played for the Houston Dash today and she finished tied for the most clearances with five.

Campbell was called into action again in the 42nd minute, punching away a dangerous effort from Esther González inside the box to keep Houston within a goal heading into halftime.

Gotham threatened early in the second half, forcing Campbell into another save in the 51st minute. The veteran goalkeeper was called upon again less than a minute later, making a key stop to deny González's bicycle-kick effort inside the box. The Dash goalkeeper finished with seven saves tonight.

Defender Cate Hardin made an immediate impact after entering the match in the 60th minute. The defender received a pass from Patterson in the 61st minute and fired a shot from the top of the box, but her effort went just over the crossbar.

Houston earned a free kick in the 71st minute after Patterson was fouled near the edge of the penalty area. Rader stepped up to take the set piece, but Hogan was well positioned to make the save.

Following tonight's match, eight players will depart for international duty ahead of the upcoming FIFA window. The regular season will resume on July 3, when Houston travels to the nation's capital to face the Washington Spirit. The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on July 24 for Global Football Night, presented by Verizon, against Bay FC. Tickets for that match and all home matches are available HERE.

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Gotham FC (6-2-3; 21 pts.) 1-0 Houston Dash (4-6-2; 14 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 12

Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, New Jersey

Attendance: 10,549

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Gotham FC 1 0 1

Houston Dash 0 0 0

GFC: Jordynn Dudley 2 (Tierna Davidson 1) 18'

Gotham FC: Shelby Hogan; Guro Reiten, Tierna Davidson (c) (Emily Sonnett 63'), Jess Carter, Midge Purce; Savannah McCaskill (Sofia Cook 76'), Jaelin Howell; Jaedyn Shaw (Khyah Harper 90+2'), Sarah Schusky (Rose Lavelle 63'), Jordynn Dudley; Esther González (Katie Lampson 90+2')

Unused Substitutes: Teagan Wy, Lilly Reale, Talia Sommer, Andrea Kitahata

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Lisa Boattin (Allysha Chapman 60'), Paige Nielsen, Leah Klenke, Avery Patterson; Sarah Puntigam (Cate Hardin 60'), Danielle Colaprico (Emina Ekic 82'); Maggie Graham, Kat Rader, Linda Ullmark (Sophie Schmidt 60'); Kate Faasse (Clarissa Laris ey 60')

Unused Substitutes: Caroline DeLisle, Messiah Bright. Evelina Duljan, Malia Berkely

DISCIPLINE:

GFC: Jaelin Howell (caution; foul) 90'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Joshua Encarnacion

Assistant: Melissa Beck

Assistant: Jacob Little

Fourth Official: Pavel Georgiev

VAR: Promise Adebayo-Ige

Weather: 75 degrees, cloudy







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026

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