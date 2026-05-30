Houston Dash Travel to New Jersey for Final Match Before Summer Break

Published on May 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to New Jersey this weekend for their final match prior to the summer break for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup. Houston will face Gotham FC on Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live on the ESPN App.

WHO:

Houston Dash at Gotham FC

WHEN:

Sunday, May 31 - 2:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

ESPN App: Jacqui Oatley and Jordan Angeli

Global Feed: Joe Malfs and Kika Toulouse

ESPN Deportes: Cristina Alexandre and Natalia Astrain

Houston heads into the weekend following a 2-1 victory over Angel City FC at Shell Energy Stadium last Saturday. Rookie Kat Rader opened the scoring in the 17th minute after a build-up that featured Avery Patterson and Kat Faasse, while midfielder Maggie Graham delivered the game-winning goal late in the second half. The victory marked Houston's first ever home win over Angel City and capped a two-game homestand in which the Dash earned four points.

Sunday's match also featured several notable milestones for Houston. Goalkeeper Caroline DeLisle earned her first career NWSL start, defender Paige Nielsen wore the captain's armband for the first time this season and rookie contributions continued to shape Houston's attack. Following the victory, first-year players have contributed to seven of Houston's 14 goals this season with five goals and two assists.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 30, 2026

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