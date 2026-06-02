Houston Dash Defender Rebeca to Remain on Loan with Dux Logroño Through 2026/2027 Season

Published on June 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dash defender Rebeca will remain on loan with Dux Logroño in Spain through June 30, 2027, both teams announced today.

The defender joined the team at the start of the 2025 season in March following her transfer from Cruzeiro in Brazil. The defender made her Dash debut in an international friendly against Rayadas de Monterrey on July 8, 2025. Rebeca helped Houston secure a 4-0 victory over Rayadas that evening and she also featured in a 2-0 victory over Carolina Ascent FC on July 20, 2025.

The defender has earned 24 starts this season for Dux Logroño and she has scored one goal and tallied an assist in her 26 appearances for the club. She scored the opening goal against Sevilla in Dux Logroño's victory at home in April. She tallied the assist the following week to claim a point on the road against Real Madrid.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 2, 2026

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