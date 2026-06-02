Six Orlando Pride Players Earn International Call-Ups for June FIFA Window

Published on June 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Six Orlando Pride players have been called up to represent their respective national teams during the upcoming FIFA international window: goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse (England), midfielders Angelina and Marta and defender Rafaelle (Brazil), midfielder Ally Lemos (U.S. Under-23) and forward Barbra Banda (Zambia).

Moorhouse and defending UEFA Women's champions England will play their final two group stage matches in the FIFA Women's World Cup UEFA qualifiers. England currently sits atop League A Group 3 with a perfect 4W-0L-0D record and will face Spain (3-1-0) on Friday, June 5 (3 p.m. ET), before wrapping up against Ukraine (0-4-0) on Tuesday, June 9 (3 p.m. ET).

Angelina, Marta and Rafaelle are set to represent Brazil as they welcome the USWNT for a pair of friendly matches on Saturday, June 6 (5:30 p.m. ET; TBS, HBO Max, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock) in São Paulo, and on Tuesday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET; TNT, HBO Max, Peacock) in Fortaleza.

Lemos was called into the U.S. U-23 WNT for a training camp that will run from June 1-9 in São Paulo, Brazil. The U.S. U-23 WNT will play two matches against Brasileirão Feminino Série A1 side SC Corinthians Paulista, with the first match on June 5 at DR Joaquim Grava Stadium on the SC Corinthians training ground and the second match on June 9 at Estadio Marcelo Portugal Gouveia at the São Paulo FC youth training ground in Cotia.

Banda will join Zambia as it faces off against Kenya, Lesotho and Zimbabwe in the Four Nations FIFA Window Tournament, scheduled for June 1-9 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Banda is the current NWSL Golden Boot leader in the NWSL with 11 goals across12 matches played, recently scoring a brace and providing an assist in the Pride's 3-1 victory over Bay FC on May 29.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 2, 2026

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