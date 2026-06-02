NC Courage, Cortnee Vine Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

Published on June 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









North Carolina Courage forward Cortnee Vine

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) North Carolina Courage forward Cortnee Vine(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage and forward Cortnee Vine have agreed to a mutual termination, as announced by the club today, allowing the Australian international to pursue other opportunities.

Vine joined the Courage as a free agent in June 2024. Across two years at the club, Vine made 22 appearances and scored two goals.

The Courage now have 24 active players, 23 on fully guaranteed contracts, and two on the season-ending injury list.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 2, 2026

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