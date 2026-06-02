NC Courage, Cortnee Vine Agree to Mutual Contract Termination
NWSL North Carolina Courage

NC Courage, Cortnee Vine Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

Published on June 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release


North Carolina Courage forward Cortnee Vine
North Carolina Courage forward Cortnee Vine
(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage and forward Cortnee Vine have agreed to a mutual termination, as announced by the club today, allowing the Australian international to pursue other opportunities.

Vine joined the Courage as a free agent in June 2024. Across two years at the club, Vine made 22 appearances and scored two goals.

The Courage now have 24 active players, 23 on fully guaranteed contracts, and two on the season-ending injury list.

Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Images from this story

North Carolina Courage forward Cortnee Vine
North Carolina Courage forward Cortnee Vine
(Lewis Gettier)		   



National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 2, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central