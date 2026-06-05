Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best Xi for May
NWSL North Carolina Courage

Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best Xi for May

Published on June 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release


Manaka Matsukubo of the North Carolina Courage
Manaka Matsukubo of the North Carolina Courage
(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for May. It is the fourth time Manaka has earned the monthly honor in her career.

Manaka scored three goals and added three assists across 447 minutes of action, leading the Courage to three straight wins heading into the midseason break. In addition to her goal contributions, Manaka created 15 chances and won 35 duels.

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Manaka Matsukubo of the North Carolina Courage
Manaka Matsukubo of the North Carolina Courage
(Lewis Gettier)		   



National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 5, 2026


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