Houston Dash Midfielder Maggie Graham Signs Contract Extension Through 2029 Season

Published on June 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and midfielder Maggie Graham agreed to a multi-year contract extension through the 2029 NWSL season, the club announced today.

"When we discuss the future of our organization, Maggie is at the center of those conversations. She embodies the qualities we value most as a club through her professionalism and competitive spirit. We are thrilled that she will remain in Houston for years to come," said Angela Hucles Mangano, President of Women's Soccer. "This extension also reflects our confidence in her trajectory as a player and our commitment to retaining individuals who can help shape the culture and ambitions of our team. Maggie's impact extends well beyond the goals she scores or the different roles she can fill on the field. She raises the level of every environment she is part of through her consistency, work ethic and willingness to embrace whatever the team needs to succeed."

The midfielder has appeared in 32 matches for Houston in the regular season since joining the club prior to the 2025 campaign, earning 27 starts and contributing to 10 goals. Graham finished her rookie season with six goal contributions after tallying three goals and three assists in 20 appearances. She became just the third rookie in club history to score in each of her first two league appearances and earned NWSL Rookie of the Month honors, presented by Ally, in March 2025. Graham was also named the club's Young Player of the Year following her debut campaign.

"I'm thrilled to call Houston home and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue representing this city and our fans. When I arrived, I was looking for an environment where I could challenge myself and continue to grow on-and-off the field. Over the last two seasons, the Dash has given me that opportunity and so much more," Graham said. "One of the things I value most about being here is without question the people I get to share this journey with. I love the group we have in our locker room and the environment they create at the facility and on match day. That has made Houston a very special place for me. We also have a clear vision for what we want this club to become, and I've seen the commitment throughout the organization to keep raising the standard every day. We have a talented group, strong leadership and a lot of belief in what we're building together."

Graham has continued her strong form in 2026, starting 11 of Houston's opening 12 matches while contributing three goals and one assist. Most recently, the midfielder scored the game-winning goal in Houston's 2-1 victory over Angel City FC on May 23 at Shell Energy Stadium.

Graham joined the Dash in January 2025 following a standout collegiate career at Duke University, where she helped lead the Blue Devils to the semifinals of the 2024 Women's College Cup and the ACC regular-season title. The Atlanta native finished her collegiate career with 22 goals and 15 assists across 101 appearances for Duke and was named the 2024 ACC Midfielder of the Year. Graham was also a finalist for the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy and earned United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American honors in her final collegiate season.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 5, 2026

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