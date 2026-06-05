Gotham FC Announces Official Fan Experience and Ticketing Partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets

Published on June 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced today Sports Illustrated Tickets as the club's Official Fan Experience and Ticketing Partner. The agreement will introduce new in-venue activations, content integrations and supporter-focused programming while enhancing Gotham FC's ticketing operations at Sports Illustrated Stadium, home of the reigning National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) champions.

The two organizations will work together on interactive experiences throughout the season that blend live-event innovation, storytelling and fan interaction across physical and digital platforms. The collaboration will include several Sports Illustrated-inspired immersions designed to bring fans closer to the action through real-time engagement. Featured programs include Faces in the Crowd, which transforms live fan reactions into digital Sports Illustrated Fan Covers and commemorative game tickets as complimentary keepsakes, and SI Defining Moments, an offering that celebrates the club's most storied on-the-pitch milestones alongside some of the magazine's most iconic covers.

Additionally, Gotham FC's primary ticketing will be powered by Sports Illustrated Tickets' dedicated platform designed to streamline purchasing and simplify access for supporters. The live events marketplace will also support broader efforts to improve accessibility and elevate the overall matchday atmosphere.

"We're proud to partner with Sports Illustrated Tickets as our Official Ticketing Partner," said Alex Chang, Gotham FC's chief revenue officer. "Sports Illustrated is one of the most recognizable brands in sports, and this collaboration creates an opportunity to build experiences that reflect the energy and passion surrounding our club. From matchday activations to storytelling moments that highlight our supporters, we're excited to work together to elevate the entire fan journey for Gotham FC supporters."

The move expands Sports Illustrated Tickets' investment in soccer and women's professional sports while deepening its presence within one of the New York metropolitan region's fastest-growing sports and entertainment destinations. Part of the Sports Illustrated family of companies, the live events marketplace continues to grow its footprint across premier sports properties in the U.S. and Europe.

"We're proud to join Gotham FC, the champions of the NWSL, as its Official Fan Experience and Ticketing Partner," said David Lane, CEO, Sports Illustrated Tickets. "Gotham FC has set a high standard in women's professional soccer, and this relationship reflects our shared focus on making live sports more accessible and more engaging for fans. We look forward to enhancing the matchday experience and strengthening the connection between the club and its supporters."

The effort will further connect Gotham FC supporters with the broader Sports Illustrated Stadium entertainment experience year-round through digital campaigns, fan offers and promotional activations, including programming tied to the Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series and other summer events at the venue.







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