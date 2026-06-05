San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio Named to NWSL Best XI of May
Published on June 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - The National Women's Soccer League announced today that San Diego Wave FC midfielder Kimmi Ascanio has been named to the NWSL Best XI for the month of May, presented by Amazon Prime.
Ascanio has appeared in 38 consecutive matches for the Wave, tied with Kenza Dali for the second-longest streak in Club history, and has started 10 of San Diego's 13 matches this season. The 18-year-old scored her first goal of the season in dramatic fashion on May 15 against the Washington Spirit at Snapdragon Stadium, heading home a corner kick from Dali in the 89th minute to secure the game-winning goal. She also recorded her third assist of the season in the Club's 2-1 win over Angel City FC on May 9, assisting Dudinha's opening goal.
San Diego closed out the first half of the 2026 NWSL season atop the league standings, earning its fifth road win of the year and third clean sheet of the campaign. The Wave's 13 second-half goals are the most of any team in the NWSL this season. Since June 2025, San Diego has also been the league's top road team, collecting 25 points (7-4-3) across 14 away matches - four more than any other club during that span.
The NWSL Best XI recognizes the league's top performers each month and is selected by the NWSL Media Association and the league's broadcast talent.
Best XI, presented by Prime Video
GK: Mandy McGlynn (UTA)
DEF: Janine Sonis (DEN), Sam Hiatt (POR), Tierna Davidson (GFC), Kate Del Fava (UTA)
MID: Kimmi Ascanio (SD), Manaka Matsukubo (NC), Croix Buthune (KC)
FWD: Temwa Chawinga (KC), Barbra Banda (ORL), Mina Tanaka (UTA)
As the presenting sponsor of the NWSL Best XI, Amazon Prime is bringing fans closer to the players they love by placing the spotlight on the excellence of the athletes selected for this honor. Prime encourages members to explore their passions and interests through the entertainment they watch, the music they listen to, and the things they like to buy. You could say: Whatever you're into, It's on Prime. Prime Video's NWSL coverage continues every Friday night throughout the regular season.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 5, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio Named to NWSL Best XI of May - San Diego Wave FC
- Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best Xi for May - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Forward Claudia Martínez Called up to Paraguay Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
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