Matchday: San Diego Wave FC to Visit Chicago Stars FC

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC will travel to face Chicago Stars FC on Sunday, May 31 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT, with the match broadcasting live on CBS Sports Network and KUSI. Sunday's match marks the halfway point of the 2026 NWSL regular season for both clubs.

San Diego and Chicago have met 10 times across all NWSL competitions, with the Wave holding a 7-3-0 all-time record over the Stars. San Diego has won each of the last three meetings against Chicago by a combined score of 11-1, including a 2-0 victory earlier this season on March 28 at Snapdragon Stadium. Following a scoreless first half, Lia Godfrey opened the scoring in the 56th minute after receiving a pass from Dudinha before calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner. San Diego doubled its lead in the 72nd minute when Melanie Barcenas beat multiple defenders inside the box before firing a shot into the top of the net to secure the result.

Last Time Out:

The Wave enter Sunday's match following a 1-0 loss to the Orlando Pride on May 24 at Snapdragon Stadium. Orlando scored the lone goal of the match in first-half stoppage time when Luana played a long ball over the top that deflected into the path of Nicole Payne, who finished the chance for the game-winner. Despite the result, San Diego outshot Orlando 17-14 while controlling nearly 58 percent possession.

Chicago enters the match following a 1-0 victory over Bay FC on May 24. After Bay FC was reduced to 10 players early in the match, Mallory Swanson scored the lone goal in the second half off an assist from Maitane to secure Chicago's first road win of the season and Swanson's first goal since returning from maternity leave.

Players to Watch:

Dudinha continues to be a key contributor in San Diego's attack, leading the Club with four goals while adding four assists this season. The Brazilian forward assisted both goals in the Wave's last match against Chicago earlier this season and has completed 29 successful take-ons this year, the most in the NWSL.

For Chicago, forward Mallory Swanson returned to the scoresheet in the Club's last match, her first goal since July 2024 after returning from maternity leave this season. The USWNT forward remains a key part of the Stars attack heading into Sunday's match.

How to Watch:

San Diego Wave FC will face Chicago Stars FC at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium on Sunday, May 31. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT, with the match broadcasting live on CBS Sports Network and KUSI. Fans in San Diego can attend the Official Wave FC Watch Party hosted by Margaritaville San Diego.







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