San Diego Wave FC Names Morrie Eisenberg Chief Executive Officer

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC have tapped global sports executive Morrie Eisenberg as new Chief Executive Officer starting in August 2026.

Eisenberg brings more than two decades of executive leadership within top brands across the global sports and technology sectors, with a proven record of driving commercial growth as well as elevating organizational experience and performance.

Eisenberg will join the Wave from Leeds United F.C., where he works as their Chief Business Officer. During his tenure he helped lead the historic English club through a period of major commercial growth and Premier League promotion, securing new global partnerships and upleveling performance across the business. Eisenberg has also fronted Elland Road stadium redevelopment efforts, with city planning approval now secured and work underway.

"The club is excited to welcome Morrie as our new Chief Executive Officer. He is a transformational leader with deep experience across global football, business operations, and innovation," said San Diego Wave FC Governor Lauren Leichtman. "His vision, collaborative leadership style and commitment to building world-class organizations make him the ideal person to lead this club into its next chapter."

"I'm incredibly honored to join San Diego Wave FC at such an exciting moment for the club and for women's football," said Eisenberg. "The Wave has already established itself as a global brand with an exceptional fan base, ambitious vision and strong foundation. I'm excited to work alongside the players, staff, supporters and community to continue building a club that sets the standard on and off the pitch."

Morrie also currently serves as Board Trustee for the Leeds United Foundation and as Senior Advisor to 49ers Enterprises. Earlier in his career, Eisenberg held senior leadership roles at LinkedIn, Tesla and San Francisco 49ers.







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