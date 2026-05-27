Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman and Tara Rudd Called up to U.S. Women's National Team

Published on May 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman and defender Tara Rudd have been called up to the U.S. Women's National Team for the side's upcoming trip to Brazil, U.S. Soccer announced today. The Spirit duo will travel to South America for two friendlies against Brazil early next month.

Rodman has been a mainstay of the U.S. roster since earning her first senior team call-up in January 2022. Across 55 appearances for the side, the star forward has tallied 13 goals and 11 assists. This year, Rodman scored in each of the USWNT's January friendlies against Chile and Paraguay, including one off an assist from Rudd. She also appeared in all three of the team's friendlies against Japan in April, providing two assists.

Rudd earns her ninth call-up to the U.S. senior team, having tallied 12 total appearances and three assists for the side. Making her first appearance and start for the USWNT against Colombia in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, Rudd also tallied her first international assist. In January, Rudd assisted a Rodman goal against Paraguay for the first scoring connection between the two on the global stage.

USWNT's June Schedule:

vs Brazil | Saturday, June 6 at 5:30 p.m. EDT (Neo Química Arena, São Paulo)

vs Brazil | Tuesday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m. EDT (Arena Castelão, Fortaleza)

With the Spirit, Rodman has started all 12 matches in 2026. The forward has tallied three goals and three assists so far this year, tied for the team lead in both categories. In her sixth season with Washington, Rodman has tallied 39 goals and 26 assists in a Spirit kit, helping the team win the 2021 NWSL Championship in her rookie campaign and make back-to-back appearances in the title match in 2024 and 2025 as well as the Concacaf W Champions Cup final this year.

At the club level this season, Rudd has started and played every minute in all 12 of the Spirit's matches thus far. The defender has been crucial to the side's defending third, helping Washington tally six clean sheets, including a club record four consecutive shutouts from late March through the end of April. For her standout performances, Rudd was named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month for April as well.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Saturday, May 30 when it takes on Seattle Reign FC. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EDT, the match has already sold out and will be Washington's last contest before the league-wide June break. Tickets to the Spirit's first match back on Friday, July 3 are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 27, 2026

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